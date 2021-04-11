Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid and ë-SpaceTourer: eco family

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

Citroën is a brand recognized for its involvement with families, developing versatile and modular vehicles for their use and functionality. The chevron firm has adapted these pillars so that both its minivans, such as SUVs and saloons, are versatile and ready for the mobility of the new times. Some routes that must be more aware of the environment and the impact of the car on the environment. Hence, electrification is a necessary step and present in models such as the Citroën ë-SpaceTourer and the Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid, electric and plug-in hybrid respectively.

A few days ago Citroën invited us to feel like children for a day, organizing a day of fun and entertainment in the Warner Park Madrid. The moments of laughter and escapes seem forbidden in the times that run, but nothing is further from reality. Priorities have turned upside down in recent months. Road trips are once again the favorites of the Spanish, so the French firm has compiled the most important aspects for us.

40% of families highlight the interior space above the rest, without neglecting the number of seats and its versatility. For this type of user, modularity is key and 50% use the third row of seats at least once a month, while a 35% play with the configuration to have more trunk. Aspects that you will find in the Citroën C5 Aircross but also in the SpaceTourer, the true minivan in the range but not the only one. Not forgetting the Made in Spain Citroën Berlingo or Grand C4 SpaceTourer models.

However, today we come to tell you about the units that have also gone a step further in efficiency, the electrified Citroën ë-SpaceTourer and the Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid SUV. Two models that take the brand’s experience in comfort to the next level, that of sustainability. The first one is the version 100% electric with between 230 and 330 kilometers of autonomy, a route that meets 75% of the needs of families during their day-to-day lives. The C5 Aircross Hybrid, with 224 hp of total power, offers up to 55 kilometers in zero emission mode. We tell you more in the gallery.