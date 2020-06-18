Part of 21,650 euros in our market

The boot offers a capacity of between 580 and 1,630 liters

The Citroën C5 Aircross is an SUV that has a mechanical range made up of two gasoline engines and as many Diesel, in addition to a plug-in hybrid available since February 2020. Since June 2020 the C-Series edition has been sold. The model is available in Spain from 21,650 euros in its access version.

The Citroën C5 Aircross, which is born from the platform EMP2, It was presented at the last Paris Motor Show in 2018. Shortly after it began to commercialize and stand up in a segment in which it finds tall rivals such as the Ford Kuga, the Hyundai Tucson or the Peugeot 3008.

The plug-in hybrid version of the SUV It is one of the first steps for Citroën to achieve its electrification goals, which envisage that in 2023 80% of its range will have at least one version of this type, while in 2025 it will be extended to all its passenger cars. and commercial vehicles.

CITROËN C5 AIRCROSS 2020: OUTDOOR

The brand of the two chevrons bets on the continuity of an aesthetic language that we already saw in the C3 Aircross. In this way, the Citroën C5 Aircross Especially notable is its front with very fine optics and a hood in an elevated position that has its continuity in a robust appearance profile. In the rear there are three-dimensional led horizontal optics.

Personalization plays a very important role in Citroën C5 Aircross, offering up to 30 different combinations of body colors, seven in total, the standard black roof color and the three different color packages for the roof rail profiles, front air intake trim and Airbumps .

CITROËN C5 AIRCROSS 2020: INTERIOR

That the starting point of the new Citroën C5 Aircross Be it the EMP2 platform ensures a wide space inside the vehicle, with capacity for five occupants and with a space for the boot of between 580 and 720 liters, expandable to 1,630 in the event that we decide to fold down the rear seats. The first figure varies thanks to the option of longitudinally displacing the seats behind 15 centimeters. The plug-in hybrid version advertises a luggage compartment of between 460 and 600 liters.

With respect to multimedia system, equips a capacitive 8-inch screen that also has protocol compatibility Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The dashboard can be fully digital with a 12.3-inch screen. It can also include an induction mobile recharging system.

Another peculiarity of the Citroën C5 Aircross are the Advanced Comfort seats. The rear row can be reclined in up to five different positions, in addition to the aforementioned longitudinal slide. According to the French brand, there are up to 81 different possibilities to configure the boot.

It also highlights the ability to customize the interior, where the French brand offers us five special environments that have an impact on the decoration of the dashboard, the armrests, the door panels and the center console. These are known as ‘Ambiance Series’, ‘Wild Gray’, ‘Metropolitan Gray’, ‘Beige Metropolitan’ and ‘Hype Brown’, and except for the former all have advanced comfort seats.

CITROËN C5 AIRCROSS 2020: EQUIPMENT

The Citroën C5 Aircross It offers four levels of equipment, which are Start, Live, Feel and Shine. The plug-in hybrid variant is only available with the last two.

The French SUV offers up to 20 driving assistance functions which, like the Highway Driver AssistThey anticipate what will come in the future with autonomous cars. In addition, it has six other technologies designed to optimize connectivity, another of the great workhorses of today’s cars.

CITROËN C5 AIRCROSS 2020: MECHANICAL

The mechanical offer of Citroën C5 Aircross It is quite wide, both in gasoline and Diesel. Among the first we find two PureTechs with 130 and 180 horsepower, while the BlueHDi are offered with identical power. The less powerful engines come as standard with a six-speed manual transmission, although an EAT8 eight-speed automatic transmission can also be equipped, the same as the two most powerful engines as standard. This gearbox, by the way, has the ‘Shift and Park by wire’ system and has paddles behind the wheel.

The plug-in hybrid version of the Citroën C5 Aircross It has a power of 225 horses, a maximum torque of 320 Newton meter and can travel up to 55 kilometers in electric. The thermal part corresponds to a 180 horsepower PureTech mechanics, while the electric part provides an extra 80 kilowatts. The gearbox is EAT8 eight-speed automatic. The average approved consumption is 1.7 liters per 100 kilometers, while emissions are 39 grams of CO2 per kilometer traveled. In addition, this variant of the SUV is one of those that make up the electric generation that the French brand promises for this year.

The Citroën C5 Aircross it incorporates as standard in the entire range the suspension of hydraulic progressive dampers, derived from the experience of the manufacturer in the world of competition. This system allows the driver to notice less if it fits the undulations of the pavement. It achieves this by adding two hydraulic stops, one of extension and the other of compression, which offer greater freedom of movement to the vehicle, under normal conditions, and slow down the movement of the shock absorbers in a progressive way when driving on poor surfaces or cross country, thus avoiding sudden stops at the end of the route.

CITROËN C5 AIRCROSS C-SERIES

The Citroën C5 Aircross is the last model of the French brand to receive the edition C-Series. Its exterior receives the Anodised Deep Red pack, which adds a dark red touch to the Airbumps, the front bumper and the roof bars. The C-Series logo appears on the front wings. For the rest of the body you can choose Banquise White, Pearly White, Black Pearl Nera, Acier Gray or Platinium Gray. Also included are rear windows and a rear window over-inked.

The interior of the Citroën C5 Aircross C-Series offers TEP Gray upholstery with white stitching. The seats are Advanced Comfort with a red horizontal stripe on the upper part of the backrest. The mats are exclusive and have red stitching.

As for equipment, the Citroën C5 Aircross C-Series, which is located between the Feel and Shine finishes, has the Drive Assist Pack, which includes the Driver Attention Alert, the Collision Hazard Alert, the Automatic Turn on of the High Beam Lights, the Extended Recognition of the Road Signs Speed ​​Limit and Recommendation and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go Function on versions with EAT8 gearbox. In terms of connectivity, the Connect Nav, Connect Assist and Connect Play functions stand out.

They are from the game in this version of the SUV other elements such as Hands-Free Start and Access, electrically folding exterior mirrors and the Reversing Camera with Top Rear Vision.

CITROËN C5 AIRCROSS 2020: PRICE

Currently the starting price of Citroën C5 Aircross It is 21,650 euros, a figure that corresponds to the most basic finish and the 130-horsepower PureTech gasoline engine. The first of the Diesel, already associated with the Live finish, starts from 24,950 euros. As for the plug-in hybrid variant, it is only sold with the Feel and Shine finishes, the most complete. Its price is, respectively, 40,350 and 43,300 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/18/2020 The Citroën C5 Aircross incorporates the C-Series edition into its offering. 06/10/2020 The Citroën C5 Aircross with a 130 horsepower PureTech engine adopts the EAT8 transmission as an option. 04/21/2020 Citroën C5 Aircross price update. 02/25/2020 Orders are already accepted in Spain for the plug-in hybrid version. 01/07/2020 Citroën announces the presence of the plug-in hybrid C5 Aircross at the Brussels Motor Show. 11/07/2019 Citroën reveals the price of the plug-in hybrid C5 Aircross. 09/23/2019 Confirmation of the plug-in hybrid version. 10/02/2018 Presentation of the model.

