Citroën C5 2021, first official preview

Next April 12 we will meet a new Citroën. There is a general consensus on this new French vehicle: everything indicates that it will be a new generation Citroën C5. However, it will be a really different car than the saloon that was sold during the first two decades of the century. In a move similar to that of the Citroën C4 transformation, the new 2021 Citroën C5 will be presented as a crossover between saloon, crossover and minivan. In the background, a kind of DS 5 adapted to the current paths of the chevron brand.

The French brand has published on its social networks a first official teaser, to warm up the atmosphere a few days before its official presentation. In the teaser you can see that it is a car of generous size, possibly around 4.80 meters. You can also see a five-door body, with a generously sized tailgate. This car format is the most picturesque and curious, and beyond the DS 5, we have seen it in the past in cars like the Renault Vel Satis or the Opel Signum.

It will be a saloon, a minivan and a crossover. It will be all, and none.

Citroën CXPERIENCE Concept: this is the Citroën C6 of the future according to the French brand

The Paris Salon kicks off in a few weeks, in its traditional biannual appointment. …

The front of the car also appears briefly, and we can clearly see the same daytime LEDs that we already know in the new Citroën C4. The front will be loaded with personality, and there will be a clear family resemblance between the brand’s latest launches. In the C-pillar, we are struck by a detail similar to that of the Citroën C3 Aircross, while the front light signature is replicated in the rear LEDs. A very peculiar car, clearly inspired by the Citroën CXperience Concept prototype, presented in the distant year 2016.

Your presentation will take place at the Shanghai Motor Show on April 12. This gives us clues about the orientation of this vehicle. A vehicle that blurs the boundaries between segments such as saloons or crossovers, and that has clearly been developed with comfort and on-board space in mind. There are a few days left to know its interior design and its engines, but in this last point we do not expect surprises: it will be built on the EMP2 platform and will have traditional mechanics (diesel and gasoline) and plug-in hybrids.

Its interior promises to be spacious, refined and comfortable, in addition to having a remarkable technological endowment.

The top of the range will have the 300 hp plug-in mechanics, with two electric motors and a 200 hp gasoline engine. The launch of a 100% electric version is also not ruled out, especially considering markets such as China.

Photos of the Citroën C4 2021