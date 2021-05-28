Citroën C4 | Opinions | Video | Review

The Citroën C4 2021 is a daring on the part of the French brand. It is true that throughout its history cars different from everything do not stop appearing. And now, in a market for almost uniform compact cars, almost cut from the same pattern, something different comes to everything.

It has an aesthetic with crossover details that, eye, as we saw in our test, ends up captivating many. Very far from the classic hatchback presented by other manufacturers.

It also surprises in the dynamic section. Instead of going to that balance between comfort and dynamism, they have bet everything first. Granted, it’s not the most effective for pinpoint cornering, but the body movements are pretty well contained with those progressive hydraulic bump suspensions that make you almost float on the roads.

Differentiation in aesthetics and behavior. On the one hand, they like tall cars (you just have to look at the SUV sales) and, not being able to run on the road … it is better to be comfortable. The 131 hp gasoline engine that we drove (there is an electric version, the ë – C4 that we also tested) is solvent for most uses.

We found a fault, such as a few rear seats somewhat low in height to the ceiling, or improvable materials in parts of the cabin. Don’t worry about the fact that it uses a utility platform like the Opel Corsa or the Peugeot 208: the car is doing well… and that makes its price lower than many of its rivals. And, in addition, it is manufactured in Spain, which is always a plus.

