Citroën C4 offer analysis June 2021

Little by little Citroën has been completing the range of the new Citroën C4, a peculiar proposal for segment C with which it aims to capture all those interested in a traditional compact to use and also in a crossover. It is currently possible to buy a C4 on sale for € 18,190, a price that corresponds to the 100 hp access version.

The C4 on offer does not shine for performance or equipment, like its main rivals

With 4.36 meters in length The C4 enters fully into the compact segment, but with a raised and differentiating design that places it as a crossover midway between models such as a Renault Mégane or Ford Focus and SUV such as a SEAT Ateca or Nissan Qashqai. However, the 380 liter boot positions it closer to the first, also counting on a correct habitability given its wheelbase of 2,670 mm.

The other attributes that characterize the French proposal made in Spain, as we remember, it is manufactured in the Madrid factory of Villaverde, it is a outstanding comfort that takes you away from any dynamic approach, as well as a practical and functional interior full of holes and ingenious solutions.

As for the C4 for € 18,190, it is associated with basic Live Pack finish, somewhat modest, and it is that it has steel wheels in 16 “with trims or the door handles in black. However, it does add other elements such as dual zone climate control, 10” multimedia equipment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity or automatic ignition of lights, among others.

The mechanical section is in charge of 1.2 liters PureTech in its version of 100 CV and 205 Nm, a turbo gasoline three-cylinder engine that is associated with a six-speed manual gearbox and that with 0 to 100 km / h in 11.3 seconds has features that focus it on preferably urban use, also counting on a consumption of 5.6 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle.

There is a more interesting electric C4 for € 21,815

Thus, the Citroën C4 Live Pack PureTech 100 is priced at € 18,190 subject to a minimum financing of € 6,000 over 36 months and upon delivery of a used car with at least 3 months of membership. For all those who choose not to finance this amount, it amounts to € 18,690.

In Quécochemecompro you can find our buying guide with the best compacts on the market.

The closest thing on the market to this Citroën C4 is the Kia Xceed Concept 1.0 T-GDi 120 CV for € 17,100, a slightly better equipped proposal with a more dynamic design, but with similar features and space. Another alternative is to opt for a compact to use such as the Renault Mégane Intens TCe 140 CV for € 17,120, also quite similar in price and space, but very fast.

However, if the proposal of the brand with the two chevrons suits you, it is best to opt for the ë-C4 Feel 100 kW for € 21,815, the electric version with 136 hp and 352 autonomy according to the WLTP cycle, which is ideal for urban use and more appropriate to the quiet and comfortable character of the French model, including the € 7,000 aid from the MOVES III Plan.