Citroën C3: Stellantis celebrates that they have already manufactured 1 million units

Today no one can doubt that the Citroën C3 has been a success for the gala firm. Since he put the first generation on sale, it has given him nothing but joys and satisfactions. With the first iteration they marked a turning point since it had to take over from one of the most iconic models on the market, the Saxo. The second, which seemed like a deep restyling of the first, was a great step forward, especially in quality and standard equipment.

However, the third iteration of the Citroën C3 It was another breaking point for the brand. Especially because it inaugurated a new aesthetic code that, little by little, has been extended to the rest of the models. In addition, its sale coincided with a delicate moment, since they lacked a compact in the market and their range of SUVs was not yet properly configured. Now, is celebrating for how well he has done in these almost five years.

The Citroën C3 is manufactured at the Stellantis facility in Trnava, Slovakia

The first unit of the current Citroën C3 came out of the Trnava assembly line (Slovakia) in November 2016. During this time, thanks to its comfort and customization, it has managed to win the hearts of customers from half the continent. Not surprisingly, it is the seventh best-selling urban in our region. But in addition, it is among the 3 best-selling models in its segment in markets such as France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Portugal or Denmark.

According to Citroën, the C3 has a unique attitude, a distinctive graphic signature and a unique morphology in a highly stereotyped market. With a modern and protective look, the C3 differs from any other vehicle in its segment, standing out for its colorful personality. In fact, they confirm that it is the most customizable model in the segment with almost 97 possible exterior combinations and many other options for the cabin.

Related article:

New Citroën C3 2021: With more equipment and some makeup

With everything, since its history began, back in 2002 more than 4.5 million units have been sold from C3. Of this total amount, one million corresponds to the third generation. This milestone is the one celebrated in the Stellantis Group, since not all its rivals can achieve such a healthy production figure and, therefore, sales. At the moment his generational change is cooking, although the current C3 still has a couple more years to live.

Congratulations!

Source – Citroën