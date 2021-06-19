Citroën C3 Aircross test: an SUV suitable for all audiences

It is the fifth best-selling model in its category and to continue climbing, Citroën has subjected the Citroën C3 Aircross to a small restyling. At Diariomotor we have been able to see the result of this update in first person and we have done it from beginning to end. Literally: we have sneaked into the Figueruelas factory (Zaragoza) and then got on board this small SUV. This is the Citroën C3 Aircross, a car for all audiences. When, at the time, we met him, we could already notice his aesthetic changes. Increase your presence thanks to a more robust front that integrates the new lighting signature made up of LED headlights (standard throughout the range) and a grill with a different design. It debuts two new models of wheels, the 16-inch XCross and the 17-inch Origami, and the quarter windows can now wear orange or chrome tones. To this cocktail we must add three new colors (Kaki Gray, Voltaic Blue and Polar White), two shades for the ceiling and four color packs that give rise to 70 different combinations.

Inside, the C3 Aircross opens three new environments (Urban Blue, Metropolitan Graphite and Hype Gray) and improves elements such as materials, perceived quality or luminosity thanks to its new, unique practicable ceiling in its category. Bet on solutions to take advantage of space such as its modularity: the rear bench moves up to 15 centimeters, is divided into two independent parts (1/3 and 2/3) and its seats can be reclined in five different positions. The boot, meanwhile, offers a capacity of 410 liters that can grow to 520 with the rear bench forward.

Four engines available

In the technological section, its new nine-inch touchscreen with voice recognition, Mirror Screen and Citroën Connect Nav connected navigation (standard from Feel Pack version), color head-up display or Grip Control with Hill Assist Descent (optional on Shine version). It also has twelve driving aids and as standard there is ESP, ABS with electronic brake distribution and emergency braking aid, involuntary lane change alert, recommended rest indicator or recognition of speed limit signs. .

Its mechanical offer is based on two pillars: gasoline and diesel. Regardless of the choice we will meet very balanced engines in terms of performance and consumption. In gasoline we have the PureTech 110 with a six-speed manual gearbox and the PureTech 130 with an EAT6 automatic transmission. And in diesel we have at our disposal the BlueHDi 110 (six-speed manual transmission) and the BlueHDi 120 (EAT6 automatic transmission).

The Citroën C3 Aircross 2021 in action

Before starting, there is something I want to emphasize: the driving position of the French SUV. After making the relevant adjustments, it is not long before you realize that it forces you to adopt an upright position that is most natural, something that will help us on the journey that awaits us because it will help so that fatigue is not noticed.

This is also contributed by Advanced Comfort seats. It is the first time that they are available in this model and its influence on ride comfort is noticeable. Not only do they have a thicker foam, but also a key ergonomics to support the back perfectly. Of course: if you like the seat to hold you, you will not be entirely comfortable because they are wide.

Differences in city and highway

We begin our journey with the C3 Aircross to the Mallos de Riglos, a spectacular landscape in the province of Huesca that I recommend you visit. Up there bumpy back roads await us where It doesn’t take long for the suspension to join that comfortable ride: Although it is soft, it filters imperfections very well, softening the driving. The direction has a correct guidance, but I do miss that it transmits more information to me about what happens under my feet.

In certain demanding sections of our journey I observe that it is less agile than in the city or highway, where aerodynamic and rolling noises creep in due to its rounded ergonomics. In the scenario through which we move, the Citroën C3 Aircross lacks lightness and elasticity in the fastest changes of support and, in addition, it rocks when cornering: despite this, it offers good general stability.

A solvent engine

The block with which our unit is equipped is a 1.2-liter three-cylinder with 110 HP of power whose dancing partner is a six-speed manual transmission, which knows how to take advantage of the qualities of the engine to which it is associated. A propellant that he has no problem moving the C3 Aircross with great ease regardless of whether we are traveling through the city, a highway or a conventional highway.

We arrived at our destination with one thing clear: we do not have an SUV focused on fun or passionate driving. Quite the contrary: the Citroën C3 Aircross 2021 It is designed to go smoothly from one point to another. A basic mission, but it is not the only one you can face without solvency. The French SUV will respond and deliver in any scenario… as long as we don’t over-demand it. To this correct dynamic we must add space, a good dose of equipment, multiple customization options and a price (from 16,290 euros) according to everything it offers. It is, in short, a car suitable for all audiences.