Citroën C3 Aircross 2021: the essence of the brand turned into an SUV

It is not easy to compete in one of the busiest (and most demanded) segments such as that of the SUV B. Aware of this, Citroën has carried out a facelift of the more crossover version of its utility that is now more personal and more comfortable, thus bringing together the most characteristic qualities of the brand. The new Citroën C3 Aircross 2021 is (more than ever) the essence of the brand turned into an SUV.

One of those traits is personalization. At an aesthetic level launches three new colors (Kaki Gray, Voltaic Blue and Polar White) that are part of the seven options available for the bodywork, which also offers the option of being two-tone with the roof tinted in black or white. Citroën places special emphasis on the fact that there are up to 70 possible combinations so that practically no two cars are alike and the Citroën C3 Aircross is a reflection of the driver’s tastes.

The palette is not the only change: the design has also received a few subtle tweaks to make this SUV increase your presence with some shapes that have won integers. The front of the C3 Aircross now has a more robust appearance thanks, in part, to the new lighting signature made up of standard LED headlights across the range and a differently designed grille. To this must be added new decorative details for one of the hallmarks of this model: the custody windows, which can now show off orange or chrome tones. And the icing on the cake is the two new wheel models: the 16-inch XCross and the 17-inch Origami.

The comfort of your interior

Another element of the brand’s DNA is comfort. Citroën has proposed to extend the comfort of home to their cars: they told us in the presentation that the pandemic has drawn a change in trends among citizens who, now, invest more in conditioning their homes to make them comfortable places. This concept is the one that applies its Citroën Advanced Comfort philosophy in which its well-known Advanced Comfort seats stand out.

However, the interior is not reduced to these elements. The Citroën C3 Aircross 2021 debuts three new interior environments (Urban Blue, Metropolitan Graphite and Hype Gray) and improves elements such as materials (there are many colors that recall that nice character of the C3 or nappa), the perceived quality, the solutions to take advantage of the space or the luminosity thanks to its new ceiling only practicable in its category.

And since spaciousness is a perfect dance partner for comfort, the C3 Aircross continues to show off its modularity to make the most of your interior space. How do you get it? With a rear bench that is sliding (moves up to 15 centimeters forward or backward), it is divided into two independent parts (1/3 and 2/3) and is composed of seats that can be reclined in five different positions.

When loading packages, the boot offers a capacity of 410 liters that can grow to 520 Yes, as we explained, we move the seats forward. It has a large opening and a comfortable loading sill that give way to a space that can be extended by folding down the rear seats and the passenger seat to release a load length of up to 2.40 meters.

Technological equipment

At a technological level, the Citroën C3 Aircross 2021 is equipped with five connectivity technologies, Among which stand out the new 9-inch touch screen with voice recognition, Mirror Screen and connected navigation of Citroën Connect Nav (standard from the Feel Pack version), the head-up display in color or the Grip Control with Hill Assist Descent (optional in the Shine version).

The icing on the cake is twelve driving aids divided into two fronts: safety and comfort. Standard includes ESP (dynamic stability control), ABS with electronic brake distribution and emergency braking aid, involuntary lane change alert, recommended rest indicator (Coffee Break Alert) or recognition of limit signs speed.

Engines: gasoline and diesel

We finish the review of the new Citroën C3 Aircross 2021 its offer of engines. For now, as confirmed by the brand itself, more sustainable options are not expected. Therefore, its offer is based on two pillars: gasoline and diesel.

Gasoline: PureTech 110 with six-speed manual gearbox and PureTech 130 with EAT6 automatic gearbox.Diesel: BlueHDi 110 (six-speed manual gearbox) and BlueHDi 120 (EAT6 automatic gearbox).

Production of the renewed Citroën small SUV will start in Figueruelas (Zaragoza) in May and the first units will arrive at dealerships at the end of the same month or early June. And they will do it with a price range that starts at 16,290 euros and goes up to 24,770 depending on the chosen finish: Live Pack, Feel, Feel Pack, C-Series and Shine. A figure that we can subtract 1,000 euros from if we decide to finance the purchase with the French brand.