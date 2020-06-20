I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For U2 (1987, The Joshua Tree)

Cars have their role and their size in many cases determine the usefulness they can have as a means of transportation. Its a large and comfortable car is the ideal for making large trips and welcoming families or friends, a small car is usually the battle weapon for urban day-to-day life, capable of moving like nobody on the streets and consuming the least to transport people and objects from one side to another.

These cars are the paradigm of the utility concept: low price, practical and with the right size for its use. Within this tradition of the utility there is no doubt that the French brand Citröen has a lot to say, among other things for its historic contribution to this category with the original two-horse, a car that marked a time when access to the automobile for a majority of the population took their first steps.

It can be said in many ways that the C1 that we have had the opportunity to test is an heir to that mythical two horses (not for nothing is there an Origins version conceived as a tribute). A compact, simple and austere car that with its 3.46 meters is capable of offering urban mobility with a wider interior capacity than it might seem. It must be said that this C1 shares many elements with a natural brother like the Paugeot 108 (from the same mother house) and another more surprising and peculiar one like the Toyota Aygo.

Family members

Regarding the Japanese, which we had the opportunity to test, the aesthetic differences are evident. This C1 keeps an air of family with the rest of the models of the French brand with those rounded lines, some elevated optical groups with two round headlights culminated by two small elongated headlights and a generously sized bumper. In the center of the front we find the grille with the brand’s traditional double «Chevron» and below it a large black plastic air intake that gives character to the nose of the car.

On the sides of the bumper we find the position lights inserted in it with a vertical design. In the design of the car’s profile, it sends an ascending line that marks the lower part of the windows and that closes the rear door rising to the ceiling. The combination of the two-tone bodywork that in our case dyes the upper part black and the tinted windows of the rear windows provide a touch of originality and dynamism.

At the rear, the two large pilots are separated by the trunk that opens on a bumper, also of large dimensions, which reveals the urban vocation of this model. A small black spoiler protrudes over the glass of the boot lid, in which the brake light is inserted. In our model the black wheels combine perfectly with the color combination of the car.

It is obvious that a car of less than 3 and a half meters cannot offer a too large habitability and therefore the use of the available space is key, especially for a vehicle that has to play a practical role for its owners. There is no doubt that Citroën has also given its own personality to the interiors with casual materials and designs, as we saw in the C4 Cactus for example, and the C1 is no exception.

Curve lines

The design of all the elements incorporate curved lines and an original appearance, such as the peculiar shape of the air intakes, the large round indicator behind the steering wheel or the console with the information system screen that protrudes from the dashboard and that shows off a material plastic in another color and with a shiny finish. In addition to originality, the interior design leaves plenty of room for the driver and front passenger as the elements stand out where they need to be without cluttering the legs.

The climate control area also has an original trapezoidal design with the display in the center showing the temperature and all the system control buttons surrounding it. The front seats are comfortable and even slightly wrap-around for cornering, although the headrests are fixed and this detracts from some comfort for “non-standard” stature drivers.

The absence of armrests in the area of ​​the gear lever makes it a little uncomfortable to take long trips, but it is a common lack in cars of this size. In the back we only find space for two passengers and the bench is somewhat hard, as well as the slightly thin backrest so that its padding is comfortable. Here we do have adjustable headrests although the height up to the ceiling limits a little the one that can accommodate passengers of a certain height.

Few suitcases

The trunk, as with its cousin the Toyota, is really small and is only capable of accommodating a total volume of 196 liters (significantly more than the Japanese), which does not leave too much room for luggage if we have to make a trip but they are enough for urban tasks. Especially if we resort to folding the rear seats (can be done independently) to achieve a maximum load volume of 780 liters.

The C1 has a fairly complete information and entertainment system for a car of its size with Android Auto and Apple Car Play compatibility that can be activated by connecting the phone to the USB socket that the car is equipped with. The problem in this case is to find a place for it since the only one available is the small space that we find in front of the cup holder and that it does not leave enough space for mobile phones of a certain size.

Three cylinder

Once we get behind the wheel and the car starts, we are immediately greeted by the unmistakable sound of the three-cylinder engine with a liter displacement. In a car of this size you cannot expect a great soundproofing but in the C1 the noise does not filter too much into the passenger compartment. The 72 horses of the small Citröen are honest but they do not give for too many joys although it is agile enough for urban tours even with four passengers without penalizing too much.

As soon as a little more performance is demanded from the car, it is necessary to take advantage of the change and therefore squeeze the engine revolutions and there the limitations of the soundproofing of the car are noticed. By testing the C1 on the road, we have found it more stable in a curve than would be expected in a car of its size and characteristics. If we leave aside the limitations imposed by engine power, it can be said that it is a pretty fun car.

As usually happens with this type of engine, the austerity of consumption depends directly on the driving style. If we manage to keep the revs low and save ourselves from sudden accelerations, we can get closer to the consumption averages declared by the manufacturer: less than five liters per 100 kilometers in mixed travel. However to maintain a happy rhythm we can exceed seven liters without realizing it.

Conclusions

We can say that the C1 keeps the spirit of the two horses alive, it is a car with a simple concept, thought to be practical and with a casual style and design, in this case adapted to its time. The main limitations of the car are due to its size, which does not allow great boasting in habitability and cargo in the boot, and how short it seems that the 72 horsepower of its three-cylinder gasoline engine remain.

In any case it is a stylish car, with sufficient benefits and comfortable if you look at the front seats. It can be quite austere if we are and its appearance is frankly original, both on the outside with that family air that we have mentioned and on the inside in which the use of smooth plastics has been intelligently used with original elements that are pleasing to the eye.

Final assessment

SUMMARY

The Citröen C1 has been on the market for several years defending the flag of the small utility vehicle. As a successor to the two horses, it offers practicality and originality for an affordable price.

Infotainment system7.5