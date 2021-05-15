Citroën Ami: This “mobility object” already has an official price in Spain

The Citroën Ami wants to change the way we move in big cities. When the house of the double chevron presented it in society we got a double surprise. In the first place, because its design, far from a conventional vehicle, made it resemble a toy. Second, because the use of a mythical name, as Ami is, it marked a turning point in the brand. However, it follows the disruptive trend of the French firm.

Now after promote their virtues across Europe, lands on the market. Also, he will not do it alone, since his brother My Ami Cargo it will do so shortly after. However, its mission is basic: to capture the attention of those who are looking for a cheap and ecological method of transport. The general public is among its objectives, but large transport companies also. If you like and want one, we will tell you its prices and equipment levels.

The Citroën Ami range is made up of up to six different versions …

The Citroën Ami commercial range in Spain is composed of seven finishes in three blocks. The basic is called To me. In the middle zone there are four versions that start with the Ami finish. In addition, they add a pack that is identified by the color of its ornaments: My Ami Orange, My Ami Khaki, My ami gray Y My Ami Blue. Finally there are the most complete and striking finishes: My Ami Pop Y My Ami Vibe.

The equipment of the Ami termination It is so simple that it does not include even hubcaps. If we go up to the middle zone, with the Orange, Khaki, Gray and Blue packs, sum (each in its color), hubcap, 2 stickers for the windows, 2 stickers for the lower part of the doors, 3 storage spaces for the dashboard, 1 bag hook on the passenger side, 1 central cargo separation net or floor mats.

Citroën Ami 100% electric: the solution to traffic jams for 20 euros per month

Finally there are the My Ami Pop and My Ami Vibe. Both are above the Orange and Gray packs. The first includes 1 black trim for the upper part of the front bumper, 1 black rear roof spoiler, 2 black taillight trims or a black reinforcement for the rear bumper. The most complete, among others, mounts roof bars or stickers for the doors with the motif «level lines» …

In all cases, the only optional element is the smartphone hands-free kit. Its price is 99 euros and has a Bluetooth connection. Furthermore, there is the possibility of including a maintenance pack that ranges from one year to a maximum of five. As a novelty, it includes up to 2 assists per year per discharged battery and maintenance with wear parts and labor in the official Citroën Spain network.

Launch prices for the new El Ami in Spain …

Endowment, what is said endowment, the Citroën Ami takes just enough. But we must bear in mind that We are not dealing with a typical car, but with an «object of mobility». This is how the brand defines it and that is why its prices are so tight. They are not a gift, and more considering that the power of your electric motor it is only 8.16 hp. To this we must add that the battery gives it an approved average autonomy of only 75 kilometers.

In any case, If you want one, you can now place your order through the Citroën Spain website. To test it, you will have to check availability, as the brand’s commercial network does not yet have the number of units they need for it. In addition, they have yet to make public the monthly renting prices, which will be the option to which more clients will take advantage of. All of this should underpin its commercial success, although that will be dictated by the public.

Motor

Traction Change Autonomy Finish Price

Traction Change Autonomy Finish Price Electric 6 kW (8.16 HP) Front Automatic 75 kilometers Ami € 7,200 Electric 6 kW (8.16 HP) Front Automatic 75 kilometers My Ami Orange € 7,600 Electric 6 kW (8.16 HP) Front Automatic 75 kilometers My Ami Khaki 7,600 € Electric 6 kW (8.16 HP) Front Automatic 75 kilometers My Ami Gray 7,600 € Electric 6 kW (8.16 HP) Front Automatic 75 kilometers My Ami Blue 7,600 € Electric 6 kW (8.16 HP) Front Automatic 75 kilometers My Ami Pop 8,100 € Electric 6 kW (8.16 hp) Front Automatic 75 kilometers My Ami Vibe € 8,560

