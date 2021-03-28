Citroën AMI 6, the story of a car that seemed impossible to do

Citroën made a name for itself in the automotive landscape by building vehicles in which the human aspect prevailed over any other consideration. A clear example of this can be found, for example, in the long history of suspensions, where comfort is the paramount aspect; or with vehicles as popular and complete as the BX or the Dyane, to name a few. But this time we will talk about Citroën AMI 6, a car that was a real challenge to achieve.

It all started in the mid-50s, when Citroën decided to develop a “average” car, with an engine of about one liter of displacement that falls in the range between the 2 CV and the DS 19. At that time, the company’s economy was affected by the Second World War and the difficult period of reconstruction. But the brand invested heavily in research and development work between 1947 and 1955 that culminated in the launch of the van. Type H, and the 2 CV and the DS 19 just mentioned.

At the end of 1956 a meeting took place between the three heads of the Citroën technical center and Pierre Bercot that, in 1957, he would be appointed the President and CEO of the brand. Bercot made a request that was a real challenge: to create a four-door saloon for the average family with an engine of less than one liter, capable of transporting four people and all their luggage, and with a Citroën comfort. And without endowing the car with a tailgate (which Mr. Bercot did not like) and with a line of three volumes.

If considering all these conditions was not already complicated enough, the final sentence was the one that forced the engineers present to rack their brains: “all this using the chassis and most of the mechanical organs of the 2 CV”. At that point and after the meeting between the technical and commercial management, the discussion moved to the Technical Center where it waited Flaminio Bertoni, a designer who joined the company in 1932 and who had created some outstanding works since then such as the Traction Avant or the 2 CV.

Bertoni listened to his colleagues’ explanations and, unperturbed, replied: “Well, it can be done, but I must speak directly to Bercot.” The Italian designer was famous for being able to speculate for long periods of time about the characteristics of a project and then, under pressure, find solutions in a few minutes. For that reason, when Bertoni concluded that it could be done, everyone at the Technical Center knew immediately that there was already an idea in their head that would soon become a reality.

Thus, Bertoni went to meet Bercot and asked him to recite the specifications again: 2 HP chassis (reinforced where necessary), three-volume four-door bodywork and a large trunk separated from the passenger compartment. The designer appeared before Bercot a few days later with a plaster model of the future car. It had a streamlined and aerodynamic hood, headlights integrated into the front, a “Pontoon” line connecting the front to the rear, and a generous boot. But what attracted the most attention was the ceiling.

Made of resin like that of the DS, it started from the front windshield and exceeded the height of the passengers’ heads well to “go back” to their backs, thus generating abundant headroom for the rear passengers. The line in “Z” unprecedented, it allowed the occupants and their luggage to be comfortably accommodated. Other details that attracted attention were found in a front with rectangular headlights when they were all round or the circular indicators at the rear, popularly known as “yogurt glasses”.

Bercot was impressed: all mechanical organs remained at 2 hp, with increased engine displacement from 425 to 602 cc. The chassis was stiffer, but like the 2 CV, it had the same thin wheels – 125 mm in section at the beginning and 135 mm later – and a body with molded panels and shapes that allowed the use of a more sheet metal. fine, but maintaining the rigidity of the whole. Bertoni’s solution was functional, efficient and answered what was asked from the beginning.

What no one knew, except Bercot, logically, was that this car would be the starting point of a huge project with important social implications that would take place shortly in Brittany. This was a French region that was experiencing significant social conflicts at that time due to the lack of employment (its main business was fishing), which led Citroën to commit to the de Gaulle government to build a large new vehicle production plant in the area, in the north of the country.

The press reception of AMI 6 was good. The car was quieter, faster and more comfortable overall than the 2 CV. The space for four passengers, the capacity of the trunk was praised (350 liters in a housing less than four meters long), the economy of use and the use of some common elements with the most luxurious models signed by DS, such as the interior and exterior door handles, the steering wheel (single arm) and some of the components that made up a simple, but effective, dashboard.

But when it came to cost reduction, while the front side windows of the 2 CV were hinged so that the lower half could be lifted with the rear door windows, the front and rear side windows of the AMI 6 were vertically split and designed to slide back and forth. Another design that reduced costs involved the reverse rear window. It was angled at that angle so that the trunk lid could be attached to it when it was opened with two small latches.

The evolution of the Citroën AMI 6 included the launch of a family body (Break) in 1964, and an increase in performance thanks to a higher compression engine and a completely new one (from 1968). The power went from 18 hp to a more prominent 35 hp without increasing the displacement, almost double, and top speed was already approaching a respectable 120 km / h with a very moderate consumption. As a curiosity, in Spain Citroën had to renounce the AMI name, as there was already a cookie company with that name.

In 1969, AMI 6 gave the baton to AMI 8, an updated version created by Bertoni’s assistant, Robert Opron. With more than 1.8 million units sold, the AMI remained in the Citroën range for 17 years, until July 1978, when it was replaced by the Visa. In addition to France and Spain, the AMI was also manufactured in Argentina from 1971 to 1980, but only with the family body. Furthermore, a coupe version with a rotary engine was also developed on this basis (AMI M-35) and another four-cylinder (AMI Super).

Source: Citroën

