You can drive without the need of a license from the age of 16

It is electric, with a range of 75 kilometers and rechargeable in three hours through a conventional plug

The Citroën Ami 2020 is a small two-seater electric vehicle that can be driven without a license and whose autonomy is 75 kilometers. Its price in the French market starts from 6,000 euros, taxes included.

The Citroën Ami 2020 It is a small two-seater urban vehicle that is powered by an electric motor. By concept it can rival the Renault Twizy. It is far from other proposals such as the Seat Mii Electric or the Skoda Citigoe iV.

CITROËN AMI 2020: EXTERIOR

Undoubtedly, the vehicle stands out for its small dimensions. Overall measures 2.41 meters long, 1.52 meters high and 1.39 wide. With these dimensions, you can boast of having a turning diameter of just 7.20 meters.

In the design part itself, the car adopts features similar to the prototype of the same name that the Chevron firm introduced last year, but with more softened features. Preserves the cubic shape and that symmetrical aspect that makes the differentiation between front and rear difficult. For its part, the passenger door opens in a classic way, while the driver’s door does it in Wrong Way, as a reminiscence of the mythical 2 CV, a tribute that is also noted in the windows at medium height.

As usual in the brand, personalization is the order of the day. They can be chosen as an option two packets with different stickers and accessories: ‘My Ami Pop’ and ‘My Ami Vibe’. Available accessories include a small spoiler, roof rails, rim trims, and chromatic decorations for roof, bumpers, and footboards.

The rims are 14 inches.

CITROËN AMI 2020: INTERIOR

Inside, approved for two passengers, simplicity reigns with a dashboard minimized in which there is hardly a digital instrument panel to control the speed. Its simplification is such that the infotainment system is reduced to placing the mobile in an express support for it as a multimedia element.

There is a space in front to put a small travel case and a second space behind the seats. Around the cabin there are different holes to accommodate objects and even hooks to hang bags. It is possible to increase the feeling of space thanks to the fifty% of the surface above the threshold of the door is glazed.

CITROËN AMI 2020: MECHANICAL

It is an electric vehicle with a range of 75 kilometers because it has a battery of only 5.5 kilowatt hours. For its part, speed is limited to 45 kilometers / hour, enough to circulate in the city. The engine power is 6 kilowatts, the thermal equivalent of which is 8 horsepower.

It is a car that is designed as a light quadricycle so that minors can use it without a license. In the case of Spain, that is from the age of 16.

Your battery can be charged in a 220-volt outlet on three hours.

CITROËN AMI 2020: PRICE

From the first moment, the Ami has been mainly conceived as a vehicle aimed at ‘carsharing’ and, above all, cheap and affordable for all kinds of pockets.

Firstly, the option of a long-term rental –48 months– which will be priced at 19.99 euros per month after an entry of 2,644 euros. The second option of access is through the ‘carsharing’ from the PSA itself, Free2Move, which has a price of 9.90 euros per month and whose usage fee for the Ami will be 0.26 euros per minute. Finally, there is the option of buying the car for private use, in which case the price is about 6,000 euros with all discounts applied. These figures correspond to the French market. In Spain they are to be confirmed.

Finally, Citroën makes its platform available to customers 100% online through which to buy, rent and configure your Ami. The brand even offers the possibility of sending the car to your home as if it were a courier shipment.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/05/2020 Citroën reveals more details about the Ami. 03/03/2020 Citroën presents its new electric urban vehicle, the Ami.

