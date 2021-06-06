Citizens will vote blindly; they don’t know their candidates; informed vote and the missing campaign

MEXICO CITY.

The day of the largest election in the history of the country arrived and most of the candidates never tried to make the citizens know more about their trajectory or their proposals.

Informed Voting and # LaCampañaQueFalta, two of the most important initiatives launched in this electoral process to be consultation tools that provide useful and timely information to voters about their candidates, were scorned by the candidates.

The first is an initiative of the UNAM, in alliance with the INE, academics and civil society organizations, created to promote citizen participation and strengthen the democratic culture of the country, by providing relevant information to citizens.

According to data from the platform available on the portal: https://votoinformado.unam.mx/, as of June 2, of 2,191 questionnaires for candidates and party leaders, 1,499 had been answered, that is, an advance of 68 percent.

The questionnaires contain items for candidates to give their opinion on issues such as campaign expenses, the role of the INE, the media and social networks during the electoral process. They are also questioned as to whether some taxes should be increased, the amount assigned to social programs, the flagship works of the federal government or autonomous bodies such as Inai, Cofece or IFT.

The platform also seeks that citizens know the political and academic trajectory of the candidates, as well as their opinion on controversial topics such as the legalization of marijuana, abortion or the increase in the tasks of the Army during the current federal administration.

Meanwhile, Nosotrxs, a movement that seeks to rebuild democracy from the citizenry, promoted by figures such as Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas and Mauricio Merino, among others, carried out a public information exercise through the Questionnaire for candidates for federal delegations 2021, to expand knowledge on those who participate in the electoral contest. They were 22 questions related to their political perspective, as well as the agenda they intend to promote.

As of June 1, of 6,956 candidates for the Chamber of Deputies, only 394 had answered the questionnaire.

According to the organization, citizens do not have basic and sufficient information to cast a reasoned vote due to the lack of information regarding the proposals promoted by those seeking a federal seat.

For Nosotrxs, legislative reelection is far from being an exercise in accountability because “we do not know what is the basis or the merits considered for 213 federal deputies to seek to repeat the position,” he indicated last Wednesday.

“After this exercise, the only certainty that we citizens have is that only 5% of the total candidates registered with the INE meet a basic requirement of accountability: make transparent what they think of democracy, political representation, plurality, citizen support and priority legislative agendas ”, he highlighted.

It was also evidenced that many of the emails provided by applicants for a federal council do not exist, have spelling errors and therefore, it is not possible to contact those who aspire to become citizen representatives.