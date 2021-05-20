Citizens who have automatic additional time to file taxes with the IRS after the May 17 deadline



This year’s tax filing deadline was May 17 for most taxpayers.

Photo: Aurelia Ventura / Impremedia / La Opinion

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) automatically grants additional time to state-residing taxpayers where active Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster declarations are to file their tax return this year after the May 17 deadline.

“The IRS automatically provides tax and penalty relief to any taxpayer with an IRS address of record located in areas covered by Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declarations. For details on all available relief, visit the Around the Nation page on IRS.gov, ”the agency said through its website.

This is just one of the groups of Americans who should not request an extension from the IRS to file taxes Beyond the deadline that this year was met on Monday, May 17.

The extension of the deadlines in some cases extends until August 2, as reported by the agency on its website this week.

States where additional time is granted to file taxes this year

This year, the automatic extension of time applies to the following states:

Military personnel would also be automatically extended time to file taxes with the IRS

In the entry in IRS.gov, also mention the cases of military personnel who are also granted overtime without having to request it.

“Special measures may apply to some military personnel serving in a combat zone or qualified dangerous service area. This also applies to individuals who serve in the combat zone in support of the U.S. Armed Forces.A complete list of designated combat zone locations can be found in Publication 3, U.S. Military Tax Guide. Armed Forces (in English), available on IRS.gov, ”says the office.

U.S. Citizens and Resident Aliens Living Outside of the United States

Additionally, the IRS indicated that U.S. citizens and resident aliens living outside of the United States have until June 15, 2021 to file their 2020 tax returns and pay any taxes owed.

The rest must request an extension if you need more time to file taxes this year

In all other cases, taxpayers must request an extension from the IRS if they cannot meet the tax filing deadline.

The agency recommends conducting the procedure through Free File on IRS.gov to electronically request an extension through Form 4868.

“However, taxpayers are reminded that an extension to file is not an extension to pay. To obtain the extension, taxpayers must estimate their tax liability on this form and pay any amounts owed. Tax payments generally are due before the May 17 filing deadline, and taxpayers must pay as much as they can to avoid possible penalties and interest, ”the entity warns.