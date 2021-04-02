Citizens strike down the president of Melilla for “failing to comply with the party’s guidelines”

The until now president of the Autonomous City of Melilla, Eduardo Castro. (Photo: EFE)

The Citizens’ (Cs) disciplinary regime commission has decided to expel the president of the autonomous city of Melilla, Eduardo de Castro, for failing to comply with the party’s guidelines.

In a statement, Cs explains that De Castro breached the party’s guidelines and for that reason, on March 12, a disciplinary file was opened for him, which was resolved on Tuesday, March 30.

Thus, the orange formation highlights that “the principles and ideology of the party are an unbreakable framework.”

The Melilla prosecutor’s office had denounced this Thursday for an alleged crime of “administrative prevarication” the president and the former councilors of the Treasury Julio Liarte and of the Presidency Paula Villalobos – both also from Cs -, for alleged irregularities committed in the concession of the crane service of Melilla, and asks that they testify before the court as investigated.

Alleged administrative trespass

According to the judicial order, the representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office has agreed to send the documentation in her possession to the Common Service of Registration and Distribution, First Section of this city, “so that, by the Investigating Court that in turn appropriate, the appropriate preliminary proceedings are initiated and responsibilities are clarified ”in which Eduardo de Castro, Julio Liarte and Paula Villalobos, the three members of the first Government that emerged after the May 2019 elections, the three proposed in the Cs share in his coalition with PSOE and CPM.

The chief prosecutor, Laura Santa Pau, has made this decision to take into consideration a citizen complaint in which the alleged irregularities committed by the three authorities were exposed when the senior contract expired …

