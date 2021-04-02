Citizens see the closure of health centers “inadmissible” and that there are “three-hour queues” in the Wanda to get vaccinated

The Citizens’ candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Edmundo Bal, has labeled as “inadmissible” that this bridge are closed the health centers in the middle of the immunization campaign, while yesterday at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium there were “queues of up to 3 hours to get vaccinated.”

“It is the light at the end of the tunnel, it is inadmissible that they are closed. We need a vaccination plan 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. (…) We speak with great fear that a fourth wave may arrive with an impact that we do not know, “Bal warned in an act together with the party’s national leader, Inés Arrimadas, and the vice mayor of the capital, Begoña Villacís, in the El Capricho park, in Barajas.

Understand Bal what you have to put “all public and private resources” at the service of the vaccination strategy as the “hope” to be able to return “really to normality”.

They will not admit extremes in the post-electoral pacts

He has also been asked about the post-election pacts and stressed that since their formation they have made it “clear” that they will not admit that public policies are “conditioned” by extremes, where it has located Vox, Podemos and Más Madrid. “We are playing the idiosyncrasy of Madrid, harmony and dialogue,” added the candidate, who has also rejected the “empty slogans” that make a choice between “freedom and something else, something else bad.”

During the event, the importance of support for social policies, such as those promoted towards people with Autism Spectrum Syndrome (ASD), whose international day is this Friday. “We have to achieve equality and the inclusion of people in the region,” said Bal, who has focused on the “great difficulties in joining normal life” and the suffering of family members.

He understands that after the call for elections, “important aid” has remained pending but that a monthly update of the waiting list for early care centers has been launched.. “It will be necessary more places and to be able to match that offer with the greater comfort of the families with respect to the places where the addresses are”, The candidate of Cs has had an impact, who has raised the chest of the 10 million euros in aid to entities that work with people with disabilities granted to adapt to the Covid-19 protocols.