A group of Nicaraguans residing in Los Angeles, California, in the United States, protested the afternoon of this May 21 in front of the Nicaraguan consulate in that city, to denounce the negligence of the Daniel Ortega regime for refusing to apply measures to prevent the pandemic of the new coronavirus Covid-19, and that it is concealing the magnitude of the crisis for political purposes.

Around 13 Nicaraguan activists participated in the protest, writing complaints in Spanish and English on banners, which they considered irresponsible acts on the part of the regime by promoting the spread of the virus with political and recreational activities in the different municipalities of Nicaragua.

“We are showing the American community the slaughter that the dictatorship has done, who now does it by hiding the true numbers of those infected” with Covid-19, activist Rommel López, told LA PRENSA by telephone.

Also Read: Two indigenous communities in Nicaragua declare themselves in quarantine. These are the measures they will take

The self-called Nicaraguan people in Los Angeles seek with these actions to make the American community aware of the humanitarian crisis in Nicaragua, due to the repression against social protests since April 2018 and worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

«In 2018 the Ortega regime murdered with bullets. Now in 2020 he does it by lying with the virus figures, saying that it is only pneumonia, “said activist López.

Official data indicates that the pandemic has left 279 cases in Nicaragua, with 17 deaths. The COVID-19 Citizen Observatory, which enjoys greater credibility among doctors and scientists, has reported 1,594 patients and 351 deaths.

Also Read: Opposition organizations deliver a thousand masks for auxiliary hospital personnel

The Nicaraguan Medical Unit has denounced the saturation of patients with coronavirus symptoms in public and private hospitals. “Express” burials are reported at night by order of the Ministry of Health (Minsa), with sealed coffins leaving the hospital morgues direct to cemeteries daily.

Ortega’s handling of the pandemic has drawn criticism, due to the lack of restrictions such as the scarce and confusing information on the situation in Nicaragua.

It may interest you: US Secretary of State denounces that pandemic in Nicaragua “is much more serious than what the regime reports”

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that the Covid-19 pandemic in Nicaragua is more serious than the regime acknowledges.