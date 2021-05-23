Citizens plan to survive

Inés Arrimadas (Photo: EFE)

“We are crossing the desert, it is a dark night.” This is the feeling of a Citizen leader during these days in which the party tries to avoid the headlines that say “chronicle of an announced death.” Sangria of casualties, a PP on the rise, a panorama in which the center is not seen. The Citizens’ leadership knows that they are in a coma, but believes that there is still time to survive.

Those of Inés Arrimadas, according to management sources, are planning these days a key moment of the party: the great convention that will be organized in July. They hope to get to that event without the continuous bad news from the cadre marches and with the idea of ​​being able to promote the project for the next generals. There is electoral space, they maintain, to continue.

“You have to distinguish casualties and casualties,” they explain from the management. The march of Ignacio Aguado or César Zafra during this week is not the same as that of Toni Cantó before 4-M. Some have been “loyal” and others have not, stressed from the hard core of Arrimadas. Right now they are suffering, they admit, a hostile takeover from the Popular Party. But they hope that those headlines are “diluted” between now and that convention. “It is very courageous that four councilors take center stage, while there are hundreds in municipalities that do not charge a penny, but that is not news,” says a member of the management.

From the surroundings of Arrimadas they recall that this situation has not started now, but that the party was already touched since the “debacle” of Albert Rivera in the November 2019 electoral repetition, which “sunk the brand and the leader.” So the new president devised a plan to reactivate it, but it went …

