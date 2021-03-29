Citizens pass from Gabilondo and insist on governing with Ayuso

From left to right, Cs deputy Sara Giménez, party leader, Inés Arrimadas, and communication secretary, Daniel Pérez, in Zaragoza on March 5. (Photo: Europa Press via Getty Images)

Ciudadanos (Cs) does not want to get close to the socialists. The party’s communication secretary, Daniel Pérez, insisted this Monday that his formation is committed to reissuing an autonomous government with the popular Isabel Díaz Ayuso while making it clear that they will not negotiate with the PSOE candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, with whom they would not go “or collect an inheritance.”

In the press conference after the meeting of the Orange Permanent Committee, Pérez has acknowledged that Cs does not “like to talk about vetoes to people”, although he has ruled out that the “future of Madrid depends on extreme parties and populist proposals that they generate tension ”.

All this is included, according to Pérez ‘, in the “pack announced by Gabilondo” in his “turn to the center of the hand of Más Podemos”. “The PSOE that governs Spain with Podemos. If they have been able to govern Spain, why would they not want to govern the Community of Madrid? ”, He asked himself.

The secretary of communication has once again repeated that the party has a hand extended to Ayuso’s PP

Pérez has made it clear that the party led by Inés Arrimadas “is not going to allow extremist parties to have the key to governance and the future of the people of Madrid in their hands.” “Clearly and bluntly: no,” he insisted, ensuring that Cs’s “position” is “clear.”

The secretary of communication has once again repeated that the party has a “hand outstretched” to Ayuso’s PP despite the fact that the president was “tremendously irresponsible” in calling early elections “that no one wanted.”

“We were governing and carrying out a government program. We have had a lot of things left in the pipeline to do ”, Pérez continued, who sees“ normal …

