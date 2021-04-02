Citizens expels the president of Melilla, Eduardo de Castro, for failing to comply with the party’s guidelines

The Citizens Disciplinary Regime Commission (Cs), has decided the expulsion of the president of the Autonomous City of Melilla, Eduardo de Castro, “after failing to comply with the party’s guidelines”.

According to a note from that formation, “said disciplinary file was opened on March 12 and was resolved on Tuesday the 30th.” “

Cs states that the principles and ideology of the party are an unbreakable framework, “the statement added.

De Castro was president of the autonomous city since June 2019 when he came to power with the votes in favor of the PSOE and the Coalition for Melilla.