Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Despite the fact that the intention is to reduce unnecessary traffic in the city as a preventive measure in the face of the Covid-19 contingency, the reality is that many citizens did not take to heart the closure of roads as of yesterday.

Many people even confronted the highway officers who were assigned on the blocked streets.

Annoyance

And it is that from yesterday and until Monday, May 11, the first panel of the city will have restricted access and only residents of the area, family members of people who live in the sector and who cannot fend for themselves can enter or, clients or workers of essential businesses.

In this regard, Carlos Enríquez, chief operating officer of Civil Protection, declared that the acceptance of citizenship before this provision was not immediate, although he acknowledged that in the end, the recommendations were followed.

“People are responding very well, they are paying attention, only the first few hours we had some problems because they did not accept that there was no step, but thank God we can say that as the day passed, people cooperated,” he said.

The municipal official pointed out that more than anger of the merchants because they were not allowed to open, the motorists were not satisfied because the roads were blocked for their free transit.

“The anger was more than anything the motorists because they had to take another turn to go around the blockade, but I must say that on the part of the merchants the conduct was very good, they complied with the provisions to keep closed as they have been told for many days before ”, he added.

Answer

He also recalled that this provision to close was to practically compel citizens to stay at home these days or leave as little as possible in order to stop the scale of coronavirus infections. “We close Morelos, Niños Héroes, Castro, Degollado, Ordóñez, Leyva a Centenario, and Rosales,” he explained.

You may also like:

Pantheons of Ahome will be guarded by May 10

Ahome Public Safety warns that there will be no tolerance this May 10

Municipal authorities carry out supervision tour in the first box of Los Mochis

.