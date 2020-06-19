Isidro Córdobas is a small Nicaraguan businessman residing in a town about 66 kilometers from Managua, who has been greatly concerned by the continued deaths of his acquaintances and the general public from the coronavirus in recent weeks.

That is why, since the COVID-19 cases were fired, he and a group of citizens decided to collect packages with protection supplies to deliver to those most in need in the face of the pandemic.

In his home, which at the same time is a small company that he has built up over time, Córdobas has collected hundreds of packages with alcohol gel, masks and other products.

Also read: More than 40 evangelical pastors have died in the context of the pandemic in Nicaragua. These are the most affected departments

The packages or kits are being distributed in some regions of the small municipality called La Conquista, in the department of Carazo, but also some locals are coming to the businessman’s house to collect this help.

However, this action has caused him to be constantly visited by patrols of the National Police, an institution sanctioned by the United States this year, to intimidate, Córdobas told Voice of America.

“For the kits that we have given the Sandinista police, we have been criminalized to the extreme that they have besieged us. The young man who accompanied us to deliver the packages had his motorcycle taken from him and held him for several hours, ”denounced the businessman.

He added that even police patrols are stationed outside his house to monitor the movements that occur when people come to bring their protection packages.

It may interest you: Coronavirus evolution: how SARS-CoV-2 behaves more like a sexually transmitted disease

“People accept the kits very well, we even gave them to people from the government, because we are not politicians, we do not look at the political, my thing is to help the population in the municipality,” added Córdobas.

The businessman Isidro Córdobas has organized the collection and delivery of the supplies for protection against COVID-19 in a community near Managua.

Esly Cerda, the young man in charge of distributing supplies on his motorcycle, told VOA that for this reason he was detained for several hours and his bicycle was confiscated.

The argument was that the 21-year-old allegedly ignored the arrest of the vehicle.

“All of that was false. It was because we carried bombs to spray the houses. We have been besieged, the police are holding us where they see me and they are pending where I am going to mobilize, “said the young man.

The motorcycle was handed over to him days later and according to Cerda with threats that he would not continue supporting the citizens.

“They warned me that we are not the authority to deliver these supplies, that this is the responsibility of the Ministry of Health,” added the young man.

The government must fulfill its responsibility

The sociologist and researcher Elvira Cuadra considers that it is the government of President Daniel Ortega that has to fulfill its responsibility and duty to protect citizens in this emergency situation.

“Citizens, who are not really opposition, are doing their part and more than their share in the face of the state’s premeditated absence,” the expert tells the VOA.

For now, the Nicaraguan Ministry of Health has campaigned massively in the official media to prevent the coronavirus and announced house-to-house visits to raise awareness of the coronavirus.

Read also: The story of the Nicaraguan boy who creates feeders for stray dogs

However, this measure has even been recently criticized by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

“These house-to-house visits require highly trained personnel with special characteristics of experience and knowledge who can make an adequate clinical diagnosis and take the appropriate actions,” said Ciro Ugarte, PAHO Director of Health Emergencies on Tuesday, during the Covid-19 progress report.

The supplies for protection against the coronavirus are fumigated before being distributed among the population.

The agglomerations and massive events persist in the country despite the fact that the same official campaign indicates otherwise. Classes have not been suspended either.

Meanwhile, the Nicaraguan citizenry, with its few tools, has tried to protect itself and take measures to contain the pandemic.

“I cannot remain silent or with my arms crossed watching how the people are suffering, hoping for a government reaction that is null, full of lies,” says businessman Isidro Córdobas.

Centralized help

This is not the first attempt at aid that has been stopped or besieged by the Nicaraguan authorities.

A month ago, Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, one of the best-known religious in Nicaragua, was disavowed by the Ministry for the creation of a medical prevention project against the spread of COVID-19.

“The Minsa has just notified me that I cannot carry out the project of the Medical Prevention Centers, not even the call center. I want to record before the people that we as a diocese wanted to work for the health of our people and have not allowed us, ”denounced the religious on his Twitter account.

Read also: FSLN councilor in Rivas dies, presented as “one of the recovered from Covid-19” by Ortega propaganda

At that time, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), as well as other local organizations condemned the refusal of the Ministry of Health.

“The IACHR regrets that the state does not support this project and indicates that it is urgent to take health care measures in the face of the pandemic,” the organization wrote on Twitter.

However, government officials at the time criticized the religious’s move and compared it to the church’s support for 2018 anti-government protesters.

“The coup plotters say they want to be with the people now, they are now the neat, but we already know them, we know with what intention they do it. That is what the Ministry of Health is for, ”said Luis Barbosa, an official deputy.

According to the Nicaraguan authorities, 1,823 people have been confirmed with COVID-19, of whom 64 have died.

“If the official figures remain at 1,823 confirmed cases and there are 64 deaths, we are talking about a case fatality rate of 4%,” warned the Interdisciplinary Committee of Independent Experts that brings together health professionals.

“Therefore, the official figures are crying out to us that something serious is happening and that we have to take all the preventive measures against more infections.”