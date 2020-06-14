The Covid-19 Citizen Observatory decided to start presenting separately the figures that brings together suspected cases and deaths from coronavirus, and those disclosed by the Ministry of Health (Minsa), this to avoid double counting by increasing official secrecy.

This decision, which applies from Wednesday June 10, according to the explanation of the interdisciplinary group, was previously avoided because the Minsa provided more information on the cases, but as the Covid-19 has advanced in the country, the authorities have reduced public information. of the real situation in the country regarding the health emergency.

Also read: Minsa denied tests to doctors with symptoms of Covid-19

Thus, in the weekly report covering May 28 to June 3, the Observatory maintained a total of 5,027 cases nationwide, of which 1,118 were confirmed by the Minsa and the other 3,909 were suspected by the Observatory; however, in the last report –which includes from June 4 to 10– the number of cases drops to 4,971 suspects because only those verified by the interdisciplinary team are incorporated.

In the case of deaths, in the week of May 28 to June 3, 1,169 were reported, of which 46 were confirmed by the Minsa and the other 1,114 by the Observatory with the diagnosis of pneumonia and suspicion of Covid-19. In the report from June 4 to 10 the number of deceased reached 1,398.

It may interest you: Ortega obtained C $ 2,137 million córdobas for more taxes as of March, but did not allocate them to fight the pandemic

The Observatory clarifies that in the weekly report of June 10, “we included reports of cases and deaths that were late to our knowledge (a total of 272 suspected cases and four deaths, which occurred in the period from March 19 to June 8) “

Departments most affected

On the other hand, according to data from the Observatory, Managua is the department with the most people infected with the virus by adding 2,323. They are followed by Matagalpa with 475, Masaya with 467, León with 322, Chinandega with 247, Granada 159 and Estelí 150.

Also read: Ortega regime fires at least ten doctors in the same day

Of the 1,398 deaths that the Observatory manages, 109 are categorized by pneumonia, representing 8 percent; 1,289 as suspicious deaths from Covid-19, which represents 92 percent. These deaths are reported in the 17 departments and autonomous regions of Nicaragua. Managua leads with 614, followed by Masaya 178, León 117 and Chinandega 98.

Involvement in the medical body

“Until June 10, the Observatory received reports from 536 health workers with associated or presumptive symptoms from Covid-19, from 16 departments (Managua, León and Matagalpa) and 59 municipalities.”

Also in its databases, 61 suspected deaths from Covid-19 are reported to health personnel. Of these 25 are doctors, 16 nursing personnel, nine administrative personnel, two medical visitors, two laboratory workers and seven others with the category of “others”.