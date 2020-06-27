There are already 6,775 suspected cases of Covid-19 in all of Nicaragua according to the latest update of the Citizen Observatory. The report records at least 694 new suspected cases of the disease, which would represent an 11% increase between June 18-24.

These high figures contrast with the official report of the Ministry of Health (Minsa) that until Tuesday, June 23, recorded 2,170 confirmed cases, of which 607 are “active cases”. In addition, the authorities of the Ortega regime assure that of the total cases in all of Nicaragua, 1,489 people have recovered, and only 74 have died, which would represent a lethality of 3.4%.

In its previous report issued on Saturday, June 21, the Citizen Observatory established the cases suspected of being affected by the virus in 5957. That week there was an increase of somewhat 18%, that is, last week there were 903 new cases, in compared to 694 new cases this week.

Managua (2,551), Matagalpa (610), Masaya (535),, León (380), Chinandega (261), Estelí (221), Jinotega (184) and Granada (174) are the departments or regions that report the most affected people total.

Managua, the epicenter of the pandemic

The capital is still the department with the most people suspected of having the new coronavirus. According to the Observatory report, they have verified 2918 cases in the capital. The next departments with the most infected are Matagalpa with 687 cases, Masaya with 552, León with 399, Estelí with 325 and Chinandega with 272 suspected cases.

This report also highlights that 1878 deaths have been verified. Of these, 129 people were declared dead from “atypical pneumonia” and 1,749 as Covid-19 suspects, representing 93% of the total.

Again, Managua stands out in this update of the report with 722 deaths, followed by Masaya with 224, León with 140 and Matagalpa with 118 deaths.

Ortega activities continue

This week the Citizen Observatory managed to count at least 70 “irregular” activities organized by the regime, which consisted mainly of exposing people to crowds, inadequate responses by the Ministry of Health, and threats or retaliation were registered.

The report indicates that until this weekend they have received 652 cases with symptoms associated with this disease, by health personnel and that there are already 78 health workers, who have died with suspicion of coronavirus.

Finally, on the deaths of health personnel, the Citizen Observatory reported on the week of June 10, 536 cases of health workers with symptoms of the disease. The increase to that week was 116 new cases, and at the beginning of the month there were 61 health workers who died of “pneumonia” or suspected Covid-19, the increase was 17 new deaths at the end of this month.