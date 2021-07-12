Citizen Movement, the hinge party

MEXICO CITY.

On June 6, MC obtained 23 federal councils, 59 local councils, one governor.

In the June 6 election, Movimiento Ciudadano (without going in a coalition) collected 7% of the total votes

Morena will require the vote of 53 opposition legislators. This would be 50% of the PAN deputies or 76% of the PRI congressmen. The sum of all the PRD and MC deputies would be insufficient to give the 4T a qualified majority in any vote.

The average age of the congressmen who will make up the 65th Legislature will be close to 47 years. The youngest congresswoman would be Karla Ayala Villalobos (PAN), 22 years old. And the most experienced legislator would be Augusto Gómez Villanueva (PRI) with 92 years of age.

The reelection of federal councils is located at 30% of the total of the assembly. The PT bench will have the highest percentage of re-elected deputies (55%) while only 10% of the PVEM deputies will be the product of re-election.

The estimate of composition by gender of the 65th legislature warns that there will continue to be a slight male majority in the Chamber of Deputies. As of September 2021, there will be 278 women and 252 men in the chamber. This represents an advance in terms of parity since the previous legislature was originally made up of 241 women (11 less than in the current one).

The PRI bench will have the highest percentage of councils with a degree or higher (87%) followed by MC (83%) and PAN (75%).

MC did vote with the opposition

In the 64 legislature that is now ending, the Citizen Movement (MC) bench in the Chamber of Deputies voted overwhelmingly with the so-called opposition bloc, adding to the rejection of constitutional reforms that were considered regressive in matters of human rights, security and balance of powers. .

Thus, MC spoke out against the initiative that originally intended to give a military command to the National Guard, sharing the position of the PAN and the PRD.

Unlike what happened with the PRI bench, which was sometimes divided and there were deputies who supported the controversial reforms promoted by the government and Morena, the citizen legislators always remained cohesive.

Thus, for example, its 28 members spoke out against the original intention that the revocation of the presidential mandate should take place on the same day as the federal elections of June 6. Although this reform obtained the qualified majority in San Lázaro, the Senate later modified it to establish that it would be carried out in 2022.

Like the PRD and the PRI, the Citizen Movement gave its votes to carry out the so-called educational counter-reform, which reversed the changes that were introduced in the field of admission, evaluation and teaching permanence in the previous administration. On this issue, only the PAN opposed it.

Together with the PRD and the PAN, the MC deputies endorsed the reform that eliminated tax forgiveness.

At the end of 2019, when the drug acquisition mechanism was modified and legal changes were made to make way for consolidated purchases, MC abstained as did a part of the PRI, while PAN and PRD voted against.

Like all the banks, including two of Morena’s allies – PT and PVEM – Movimiento Ciudadano voted against cutting public funding for political parties. In that proposal, the party in power only had the support of the PES.

In one of the most relevant reforms for the project of the government of President López Obrador, the Citizen Movement was part of the qualified majority that led to the inclusion in Article Four of the right to access health, scholarships and pensions, so that the social programs of the current administration will become part of the Constitution. The only votes against were from the PAN.

In other simple majority reforms, such as the one that eliminated in a single session all the trusts in matters of disaster care, science, culture, health, among other matters, MC was also part of the also self-styled opposition dam and voted against, together with the deputies of the PAN, PRI, PRD and even PT on this issue.

Both the first coordinator of the caucus, Tonatiuh Bravo Padilla, and the current coordinator, Fabiola Loya, served as critical assets of the Morenoist subjugation, defended the parliamentary debate, the importance of federalism in budget allocation, autonomous bodies, the independence of the INE, the division of powers and care for victims, as well as the women’s agenda.

So the MC bench was one of the deputies who opposed the controversial thirteenth transitory article, which expanded the mandate of the presiding minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation. And it had a relevant role in the modifications that, in favor of the victims, were made to the reform of the FGR.

In addition to its coordinators, in the 65th legislature, MC had the presence of Martha Tagle Martínez, both on the platform and because of her involvement with civil society causes.

“They will not be indispensable”

By Ximena Mejía

The next Citizen Movement bench in the Chamber of Deputies will not be essential for Morena and his allies to approve constitutional reforms, however, as in the 64th Legislature, they may accompany initiatives of the federal government bench when they have coincidences, said Alexa. Lara, analyst at Integralia Consultores.

The parliamentary analyst recalled that the Citizen Movement accompanied Morena in the approval of the creation of the National Guard, the repeal of the Educational Reform, the revocation of the mandate and the elimination of the jurisdiction, which do not precisely represent an alliance, but rather similarities with their agendas. policies.

Alexa Lara described the Citizen Movement bench as “pragmatic”, which is why she considered that she will be able to play with both the parliamentary majority of Morena and the opposition.

“The Citizen Movement has its own agenda and in the 64th Legislature they voted with Morena, not necessarily in the form of an alliance, but because they agreed on some points. The parliamentary group of Movimiento Ciudadano can add to both sides, both for the government coalition and for the opposition ”, he said.

The specialist in parliament ruled out that for the moment the governor-elect of Nuevo León, Samuel García, has interference in the MC deputies, as they are mostly from Jalisco and close to the governor Enrique Alfaro, however, she does not rule out that the neo-lion is establishing itself in the orange party.

In search of the budget

The recent meeting between the governor-elect of Nuevo León, Samuel García and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promises to be a rapprochement with the Citizen Movement and an alliance with the emecist bench in the Chamber of Deputies, to legitimize the reforms of the last three years of this government.

Political analysts consulted by Excelsior They agree that the main interest on the part of the governor-elect is to guarantee the state budget for 2022, and although the number of legislators does not make a difference for Morena and his allies for a qualified majority, if they legitimize the rest of the policies that he wants to materialize the federal government.

Israel Tello, associate consultant of Vilfig Consultores, considered that the fresh figure of Governor Samuel Ramírez is an opportunity for President Andrés Manuel López to approach the Citizen Movement, after the differences he had with Governor Enrique Alfaro, a member of the Federalist Alliance.

“What happens is that here Samuel, being a governor who starts, has the opportunity to be the hinge within the Citizen Movement with the federal government that switcher that goes from one channel to another,” he considered.

The political analyst pointed out that the governors of all parties will seek a meeting with the head of state to negotiate the budgets of the most relevant states of the country and their metropolitan areas, with the states of Nuevo León and Jalisco being of great interest to the president.

“They urgently need to negotiate for a federalized spending that they consider to be central, and that means that, to sit down to negotiate, you have to make concessions in legislative terms and from the outset that is the incentive that the Citizen Movement will have to continue navigating with this flag in quotes. neutral, and consequently be more pragmatic, “he said.

Israel Tello listed the “flirtations” that the emecistas have had with the federal government, starting with the national leader, Dante Delgado and his letters sent to López Obrador, or when the senator and former mayor of Durango, José Ramón Enríquez, resigned from the bench of Movimiento Ciudadano to join the ranks of Morena, and broke the Containment Block in the Permanent Commission in the Senate, in 2020.

“Although it does not give a majority to a group, a bloc or a legislative alliance, when several parliamentary groups join a vote they are legitimizing the item or the endorsed law, in this sense, they can join one or the other side. ”, Said the specialist.

“Gone are the differences”

The meeting between Samuel García and Andrés Manuel López Obrador represents the intention of a better relationship with a view to the 2022 budget in the entity and the desire of the Chief Executive to position Morena in the state, said Sergio Bárcena, director of the Parliamentary Bureau.

With the meeting in the National Palace between the leaders, there is a reading that the differences were left behind, which had escalated during the last election in a complaint against Samuel García for electoral crimes.

The political analyst expressed that this meeting does not mean that the alliance will be with the entire Citizen Movement, but rather the interest of the emecist in guaranteeing a better budget for the state directly with the President, knowing that the federal president has the parliamentary majority in the Chamber of Deputies.

“Governors care a lot about their relationship with the President and more when he has a majority in the Chamber, because it has to do with the budget assigned by the Executive, it will practically happen as assigned by the Executive. The way of negotiation is not the Chamber, but to establish communication between the governor and the President ”, he said.

Sergio Bárcenas said that the President’s interest is to continue expanding his power in the north of the country, after the electoral victory that Morena had with the governorships of Sonora, Sinaloa, Baja California and Baja California Sur.

“I believe that the President will also have some projects that he wants to promote in the north, in a way to position the Morena brand in this state, because in other northern states Morena and the Juntos Haremos Historia coalition did well,” he said.

Regarding the support that could be generated by the Citizen Movement for Morena in the last three years of the López Obrador government, to carry out the constitutional reforms that materialize his Fourth Transformation project, the parliamentary researcher emphasized that the predominant group are legislators from Jalisco, close to Governor Enrique Alfaro, because Nuevo León there are no legislators close to Samuel García.

He considers that the alliance that Morena will have to work on in the 65th Legislature should be with the PRI bench, since it will require 70% of its members to approve constitutional reforms and for the renewal of INE advisers.

The director of the Parliamentary Bureau recognized the achievements of the Citizen Movement in the last election, although it lost two places in San Lázaro.