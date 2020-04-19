80 years have passed, but it remains the most famous enigma in the history of cinema. Secluded in the Xanadu mansion, millionaire Charles Foster Kane dies holding the crystal ball with the hut inside. When he utters the enigmatic word, Rosebud, the particles inside the ball stir, creating the effect of snowflakes. It follows the newsreel that not only informs who the man who died was, but crosses the wall to reveal, to the world, the exoticism of the house – immense, with the right to a garden (from Eden?) And a private zoo. One thing correcting the other, enters the journalist who, as a detective, will investigate the origin and meaning of the mysterious word. A puzzle narrative follows, with the testimonies of four people who were close to Kane and help to illuminate the intimate character, not the official. The mystery remains unsolved, because no one really knew Kane, over two prologues and four chapters, but here comes the epoilogue, the final scene. The whole house is being dismantled and the camera, traveling forward, approaches a certain object – a sled – on which the magic word is written.

If Kane was alone in the room – presumably there was no security camera – no one heard him say ‘Rosebud’, only the viewer. Therefore, only the viewer, in addition to the omnipotent and omnipresent narrator (God? Welles?), Can kill the charade. When he made Citizen Kane in 1940, Orson Welles was 25 years old. The film was released the following year, when he was 26. He had a reputation for genius, for enfant terrrible, which he acquired on the radio, with the famous presentation of HG Wells’ War of the Worlds, which he aired as if it were taking place. for real, and for his revolutionary staging at the Mercury Theater.

Nobody knew exactly what to expect when the RKO gave Welles carte blanche to make the film he wanted, how he wanted. Even so, he surprised. Critics and historians say that Welles made a summary of the 20 years of cinema before Citizen Kane, and a survey of the next 20 years. Although he did not ‘invent’ – most of his narrative procedures were already available, dispersed by the work of several directors – everything that Welles gathered and systematized ended up forming a kind of language bê-a-bá. A syntax.

The film, besides being innovative, has impressive images (Greg Tolland was the photographer), a magnificent score (by Bernard Herrmann), magnificent interpretations (by a cast Welles knew from the theater – Agnes Moorehead, Joseph Cotten and many others) . The assembly alone took nine months. the time of a pregnancy, and Orson worked extensively with two future directors – Robert Wise and Mark Robson. To all of these, what did the Hollywood Academy do? Did he only award Citizen Kane an Oscar in 1941, the best original screenplay, fueling a controversy that would persist for decades to come – Welles or Herman Mankiewicz, who co-signed with him? Who was the real author of Citizen Kane? Even the powerful Pauline Kael, considered the critic of the critics, attributed the authorship of the film to the collaborator, not to the creator. The public, disconcerted, deserted the rooms. A real media tycoon, the legendary William Randolph Hearst, unleashed his beasts and columnist Louella Parsons, the voice of morality and patriotism in ‘America’, campaigned against the film. Only afterwards did we learn why. Rosebud, rosebud, was what Hearst called that very intimate part – sex – of his lover. He thought Welles was making fun of him. All of that today is part of the film’s aura. Even Jean-Paul Sartre, who had access to Citizen Kane long before his launch in Europe, after World War II, fell to death. His criticism was one of prejudice. He considered the film interesting, right, but identified in Kane, and Welles, an intellectual ambition, and in it the drama of the American intelligentsia, which would have no roots. It was overwhelming. The film could have some significance in the USA. In Europe, it would be nothing. Missed ugly.

For decades, Citizen Kane alternated with Sergei M. Eisenstein’s 1925 The Potemkin, the title of best film of all time. In more recent years, he isolated himself in the post and only very recently began to be replaced by other titles, such as The Messenger of the Devil, by Charles Laughton, already included in this selection of Classics of the Day. Every film buff knows the setbacks in the post-posterior development of Welles’ career. His next film, The Magnificent Ambersons / Soberba, was reassembled and, according to him, destroyed, when shooting in Brazil, in 1942, It’s All True. Welles settled in Europe and led an errant life, filming everywhere (as an actor) to fund director projects. He filmed The Mark of Evil in the USA, Quixote in Spain, The Process in France. Films are unfinished or posthumously assembled (he died in 1985, aged 70). Citizen Kane’s mystique remains. The American as an imperialist, or as a Faust who sells his soul to the demons of power and money. Welles tells his story from different points of view and adopts unusual, if not unprecedented, technical procedures at the time – he dissociates sound and image, uses the total field (the so-called depth of space), changes the dimensions of the scenery according to the needs of dramatic curve, etc. The story is that of a boy who inherits a legacy that turns into an empire, but loses his soul in the process. Elementary, Watson. Nothing that Dr. Freud doesn’t explain. The key is on the sled.

See too:

Criminologist analyzes classic Criminal Minds videos

.