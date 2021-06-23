Citizen Council of Safe Diversity chat opens

MEXICO CITY.- The Citizen Council for Security and Justice of Mexico City expanded its support service to LGBTTTI + community through the National Safe Diversity Chat that will work 24 hours a day.

Now, in addition to being able to speak by phone to the National Safe Diversity Line at 800 000 5428, they will also be able to engage in a conversation discreetly and immediately via WhatsApp.

The Council detected a exponential growth of the telephone line because during the first half of 2020 it received 87 calls from members of this community, while in 2021 the number rose to 430, that is, 394 percent more.

It is a legal and psychological support service for any type of discrimination based on sexual or gender identity, said Salvador Guerrero Chiprés, president of the Council.

The 33 percent of the people who applied for help are minors and 39 percent are between 18 and 30 years old. 39 percent of the reports come from Mexico City and 12 percent from the State of Mexico.

Forty-six percent of those who contacted said they were gay, 17 percent lesbian, 11 percent bisexual, 10 percent transgender, and 6 percent transsexual.

Among the situations that the community reported, the rejection due to their sexual preference, violence or beatings, orientation to their family, partner or friends and aggressions from the family stand out.

39% of the reports come from CDMX and the 12% of Edomex.

The data indicate that most cases rejection comes from fathers, mothers and other family members.

Other situations that they expressed were doubts about their sexual orientation, the appropriate way to make it public, assaults or lack of support from family members.

