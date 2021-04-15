Citigroup triples profits after releasing $ 3.85 billion in reserves

Apr 15 (Reuters) – Citigroup Inc surpassed analyst estimates of first-quarter earnings on Thursday as its forecasts for an economic recovery underpinned by vaccinations and US government stimulus allowed it to release reserves it had set aside for potential losses.

The lender also said it would abandon its consumer banking businesses in 13 markets in Asia and Europe, as part of a strategy to review its operations under the new CEO of Jane Fraser.

That review will lead Citi to divest from businesses in Australia, China and India.

The bank’s net profit tripled in the quarter to $ 7.94 billion, or $ 3.64 per share; compared to $ 2.54 billion, or $ 1.06 per share, reported in the same period last year.

Analysts on average expected a profit of $ 2.60 per share, according to data from Refinitiv IBES.

The bank’s results were boosted by its decision to release $ 3.85 billion in reserves that it had set aside for anticipated losses in loans due to the coronavirus pandemic. A year ago, it had added $ 4.88 billion to its provisions to face losses.

Citigroup said the bank’s Institutional Clients Group will continue to offer services and continue to operate in “wealth centers” in Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as London and the United Arab Emirates.

He did not give calendars for market exits.

The strategy is the latest action announced by Fraser to simplify Citi’s consumer banking business and raise returns to its shareholders.

The bank’s papers rose 3% in pre-session trading on Wall Street.

(Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)