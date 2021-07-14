Citigroup earnings exceed estimates after reserve release

By David Henry and Anirban Sen

Jul 14 (.) – Citigroup comfortably beat market estimates for its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday as the economic upswing allowed the bank to free up reserves to cover loan losses and offset a drop in revenue caused by lower trading volumes. intermediation and use of credit cards.

In the quarter ending June 30, Citi Inc’s net income increased to $ 6.19 billion, or $ 2.85 per share, compared to earnings of $ 1.06 billion, or 38 cents per share, reported in the same period of the previous year.

Analysts surveyed expected an average profit of $ 1.96 per share, according to data from Refinitiv IBES.

The bank’s earnings were boosted by its decision to withdraw $ 2.4 billion in reserves to cover eventual losses during the pandemic, which did not fully materialize. A year ago, the lender had added $ 5.9 billion to its reserves.

Revenues plummeted 12%, loans were down 3% and expenses were up 7%.

Jane Fraser, who became CEO earlier this year, is trying to reverse Citigroup’s grassroots trend, which has been lagged for years by poor risk and control systems.

The 7% increase in expenses was driven by costs to upgrade those systems to meet the demands of regulators. The hike suggests the bank could breach its April estimate that 2021 expenses will increase by just 2-3%.

Income from fixed income operations, a strong point for Citigroup, plunged 43% from a year earlier, as operations in global financial markets soared to record levels of volatility in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic. .

On Tuesday, both JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs reported sharp declines in trading income in the bond market.

(Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)