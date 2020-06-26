© IMPREMEDIA / .

Donald Trump and Bill de Blasio, two faces from NYC

President Donald Trump said last night that crime in Chicago makes it « worse than Afghanistan, » and criticized other violent cities in the country with Democratic mayors, where it is « like living in hell. »

Trump made the comments on Fox News after host Sean Hannity asked him about rising crime in some of the country’s big cities.

« Chicago is an example, it is worse than Afghanistan, » said the president, before also listing Detroit, Oakland and Baltimore. « They want help. These cities … it’s like living in hell. «

In Chicago, last weekend at least nine people, including four children, died and 51 were injured in a series of shootings.

Earlier this month, that city experienced its deadliest day in about six decades, when 18 people were killed.

Trump also expressed his support for « stop and search, » a controversial police practice that New York City used for years as a means of reducing crime. He attributed former mayor Rudy Giuliani, now his personal lawyer, to the effective use of that tactic, the New York Post said.

Previously, a spokeswoman for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans to build a “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) mural in front of the Trump Tower on 5th Avenue.

Starting a new fight with De Blasio, Trump yesterday criticized that plan, saying that BLM protesters have chanted calling for « the murder of police officers, » Pix11 was quoted as saying.

De Blasio replied to Trump on Twitter last night: « Only deformed minds equate the words » Black Lives Matter « with violence. It is a movement to recognize and protect the lives of blacks. No one is surprised that this bothers you. «

Only warped minds equate the words Black Lives Matter with violence. It’s a movement to recognize and protect the lives of Black people. Nobody’s surprised that makes you uncomfortable. https://t.co/9tXVxqqEEF – Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 25, 2020

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ to be painted in large yellow letters on the street outside of Trump Tower. The words are expected to be painted in the coming week on Fifth Avenue, between 56th and 57th Streets. https://t.co/4qoC7z24Lb – Kyle Griffin (@ kylegriffin1) June 26, 2020

