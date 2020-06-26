© IMPREMEDIA / .
Donald Trump and Bill de Blasio, two faces from NYC

President Donald Trump said last night that crime in Chicago makes it « worse than Afghanistan, » and criticized other violent cities in the country with Democratic mayors, where it is « like living in hell. »

Trump made the comments on Fox News after host Sean Hannity asked him about rising crime in some of the country’s big cities.

« Chicago is an example, it is worse than Afghanistan, » said the president, before also listing Detroit, Oakland and Baltimore. « They want help. These cities … it’s like living in hell. « 

In Chicago, last weekend at least nine people, including four children, died and 51 were injured in a series of shootings.

Earlier this month, that city experienced its deadliest day in about six decades, when 18 people were killed.

Trump also expressed his support for « stop and search, » a controversial police practice that New York City used for years as a means of reducing crime. He attributed former mayor Rudy Giuliani, now his personal lawyer, to the effective use of that tactic, the New York Post said.

Previously, a spokeswoman for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans to build a “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) mural in front of the Trump Tower on 5th Avenue.

Starting a new fight with De Blasio, Trump yesterday criticized that plan, saying that BLM protesters have chanted calling for « the murder of police officers, » Pix11 was quoted as saying.

De Blasio replied to Trump on Twitter last night: « Only deformed minds equate the words » Black Lives Matter « with violence. It is a movement to recognize and protect the lives of blacks. No one is surprised that this bothers you. « 

