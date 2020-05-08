For the defenders of the return of football in Minas Gerais, a data can generate a reflection in this movement: about 65% of the cases of Covid-19 in the state are concentrated in the 18 cities that receive matches of the Mineiro Championship, of the first and second division.

Belo Horizonte Juiz de Fora, Uberlândia, Divinópolis, Nova Lima, Pouso Alegre, Governador Valadares, Poços de Caldas, Betim, Muriaé, Ipatinga, Varginha, Sponsorship, Patos de Minas, São João del Rei ,, Tombos, Sete Lagoas and Nova Serrana are the soccer receiving centers in Minas Gerais.

Another worrying fact is that in these cities there is a concentration of 55% of deaths in the state. The latest bulletin issued by the Minas Gerais Department of Health confirmed 2943 cases with 111 deaths and more than 100,000 notifications to be investigated.

Belo Horizonte (901 chaos), Juiz de Fora (263 cases), Uberlândia (223 cases), Divinópolis (106 cases) and Nova Lima (92 cases), are the five cities that receive football, most affected by the coronavirus.

The number of deaths is also significant in these cities. BH adds 25 deaths, Juiz de Fora, 12 and Uberlândia reached 10 records. In Tombos, Nova Lima, Muriaé, São João del Rei, Ipatinga and Sete Lagoas, there has been no record of deaths so far.

Conversations between FMF and the State Government

In an attempt to find a safe model for the resumption of the games, there was a meeting between the president of the Minas Gerais Football Federation, Adriano Aro, and the governor Romeu Zema (Novo-MG), in late April, to discuss a possible date of return of football games in Minas Gerais.

However, the match ended without defining dates or deadlines for the ball to roll again. the reason: the uncertainty as to whether medical safety protocols will be sufficient to guarantee the tranquility of the professionals involved in the games.

Adriano Aro showed the governor the guidelines developed by CBF to guarantee the return of training and matches. The football governing body wants football activities back from 17 May.

The only definition of the meeting between the State Government and the president of the FMF is the formatting of a partnership for the development of a joint medical protocol to guide the actions of soccer professionals in games and training.

– I met today with the governor of the State, Romeu Zema, and we talked about the possibility of returning to football in Minas Gerais. The Minas Gerais Federation, in conjunction with the State of Minas Gerais, will develop a medical protocol allowing teams to, yes, resume football matches in the state of Minas-Aro said.

Like most speeches about the return of the ball, Adriano Aro also corroborated that a release of activities can only occur with a positive response from health agencies at the federal, state and municipal levels.

– Of course, the appropriate time for the return will depend on the signaling of the health agencies, especially the Ministry of Health, the State Health Secretariat and each municipality in our state. Each city, each mayor who will be able to assess whether or not it is possible to resume football in their municipality. But FMF intends, together with the State, to dialogue with all mayors and other interested parties, so that we can have football in Minas as soon as possible. The important thing at the moment is to do everything with caution, planning and safety, ensuring the healthy practice of football throughout our state – he explained.

The FMF insists on concluding its championships still in 2020, even with the probable lack of dates in the calendar, since the States would have no end in this end of April and beginning of May.

