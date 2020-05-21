NEW ORLEANS (AP) – For more than a century, New Orleans has relied on canals and pumps to get rid of the water discharged by storms, in a city that has half its surface below sea level.

Now, the bustling Mississippi River port, which expanded by invading wetlands, has spent $ 270 million creating rainwater spaces, such as a planned water garden on 25-acre (10-hectare) land provided by the nuns who lived there before Hurricane Katrina.

The city is also installing underground tanks to store water, porous pavement, and other measures to reduce flooding and pressure on the huge water pumps introduced in the 1910s.

“We have a plan for any situation,” said Mary Kincaid, head of resilience resources in the city.

Tropical storms can unload incredible amounts of rain, and the hurricane season begins June 1. But also smaller storms can overwhelm rainwater pipes.

So several cities in the United States are looking for creative solutions to manage storm water, as climate change increases the number and intensity of hurricanes and other storms. Sea level rise also raises the level of groundwater in coastal towns, reducing the ability of the land to absorb rain.

“Storm runoff is one of the fastest growing sources of pollution,” the United States Federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on its website. “When the rain falls on roofs, parking lots, and roads instead of wetlands, forests, and pastures, it tends to reach canalization systems that are directly connected to our water bodies.”

In Pittsburgh, as in about 850 places where the storm drainage system leads to the sewer, sewage sometimes rises to basements, flooding streets, and spilling into rivers.

To combat a neighborhood problem, the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority installed underground tanks and planted grasses and other native plants near a hill, as a model of sustainable drainage.

In New Orleans, where the highest-altitude neighborhoods are 10 to 11 feet (3 to 3.3 meters) above sea level, Kincaid explained. “We want to put storage in high areas.” The goal is to catch the rain before it reaches low ground and stagnates.

One of those projects is adjacent to Bayou St. John and across the street from the Parkway Bakery and Tavern, where owner Jay Nix changed the floor in his parking lot, from concrete to much more expensive pervious pavement. That has greatly reduced flooding at the restaurant, said Nix, who once had to use large plastic bags filled with fish batter flour as sandbags. He has high hopes for the municipal project, which includes an underground tank to store water and rain gardens.

“I think it will work. It has to work, ”he said.

Other techniques include planting trees and digging ponds in the median widths of the roads. In some jurisdictions, such as Portland, Oregon, green vegetated roofs are required on some buildings.

In a previous initiative, Portland bought 60 homes for 15 years, and then converted a previously flooded neighborhood into protected floodplain. The project, which included restoring a stream for salmon and trout migration, increased the water capacity the area can store by six times, enough to fill almost 70 Olympic swimming pools.

Since the 25-acre (63-acre) park was completed in 2012, the adjacent highway has gone from being flooded each year to one time, according to authorities. And more than 600 homes and businesses located north of the highway also experience less flooding.

Almost all of the money for New Orleans projects comes from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), so Kincaid said they had not been affected by the new budget problems associated with the coronavirus.

The city received a $ 141 million grant in 2016 from the Department of Housing to turn the Gentilly neighborhood into a “resilience district.”

The centerpiece will be a large water garden where the Katrina floods in 2005 and a subsequent fire destroyed the Convent of the Congregation of San José. The nuns lease the land to the city for a dollar a year, provided it is used for water management and environmental education.

“We wanted to do something that could benefit the future and address an immediate need,” said Sister Joan Laplace, 79, who has lived intermittently in the convent since 1960.

Atlanta has committed $ 90 million to ongoing or planned “green infrastructure” projects, such as replacing more than four miles of neighborhood streets with porous pavements and adding 32 landscaped areas to the side to catch storm water.

Since Hurricane Irma toppled trees in 2017, Miami has stopped planting palm trees, replacing nearly 4,700 oaks and other trees that absorb more water and provide shade.

Miami hopes to finish updating its long-term stormwater management plan next year, said Jane Gilbert, head of resilience in the city.

Florida, which was once a large coral reef, is now “a large porous bed of limestone,” Gilbert explained. “As sea level rises, our groundwater levels also rise,” which reduces the drainage capacity of the land.

“We have to study all possible ways to absorb, contain, reduce the flow of water,” he said.

When Hurricane Katrina broke the New Orleans levees and killed more than 1,400 people, global awareness of the limited protection capacity of levees and pumping stations from floods increased, explained Stephane Hallegatte, economist at the Global Mechanism for Recovery and Disaster Reduction at the World Bank.

“We need protection that can fail with dignity,” he said. “The advantage of a nature-based system is that they tend not to fail catastrophically.”

New Orleans video reporter Stacey Plaisance and Rhonda Shafner of the AP News Information Research Center contributed to this report.