What do the covers of virtually all digital newspapers around the world have in common today? A dashboard with real-time data of infected, deceased and recovered coronavirus. This information based on accurate data allows comparing the situation of countries, regions or provinces, making predictions and even deriving from it the greater or lesser success of the public policies implemented by each of these administrations.

Data has become an important asset for the development of societies in today’s world, to the point that they are considered the new “oil of the 21st century”. In recent years, governments have understood the fundamental value of data in addressing public challenges and have implemented policies to provide solutions to problems through innovation.

When the coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19) was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), many government administrations and organizations put in place strategies to generate data and tools to help track the virus to prevent its spread. Open data thus became an ally to be able to make better decisions based on evidence and have a better response capacity.. An open government is one that is accountable, that involves the citizen and makes it a participant in management. Faced with a new scenario of a global pandemic, efforts and collaboration by governments and civil society organizations in the treatment of information have multiplied to make data available in open format so that it can be reused by journalists, the academia, researchers and the private sector.

According to the United Nations, cities are under increasing pressure to collect and monitor data regarding governance, infrastructure, urban planning, services, the economy, health, education, security and the environment. Data collection allows cities to evaluate and compare their performance.

Two good examples of smart cities are Buenos Aires and Mendoza. In the case of the first, to increase the response capacity and prevent the spread of the virus, the City of Buenos Aires incorporated “Boti”, its service channel via WhatsApp, different functionalities that allow users to make queries to discern suspected cases of Covid-19. In the first months of the pandemic, “Boti” received more than 60,000 inquiries, operates 24 hours a day, and can answer up to 50 messages per second.

The City of Mendoza, for its part, launched in early March the program “Eyes on Alert”, A new tool to enhance prevention and security that works through joint collaboration between neighbors and the Visualization Center, through WhatsApp. This program allows residents through their cell phones to collaborate in the fight against crime or report a dangerous situation, achieving better planning of public control operations for prevention and the intelligent and geolocated positioning of police patrols.

Data portals are another tool that allows for greater transparency in management, while empowering citizens by providing public information in open, accessible, reusable, and continuously updated formats. BA Data gathers 349 data sets that are consulted daily by neighbors, journalists, developers, data scientists and members of the private sector that make up the reuse community. The portal recently opened datasets with information on repatriated passengers housed in outpatient centers in the City; assistance services for victims of gender violence or Febrile Emergency Units that care for suspected Covid-19 patients.

On the other hand, the role of society in the face of the new challenges that the pandemic brings is very important. It is there where Open Government establishes and implements a principle of collaborative governance where decisions are effective, efficient, correct and achieved based on scientific evidence. Throughout the region, different civil society organizations actively work with governments to open spaces for collaboration to think and co-create possible solutions to the various problems they are experiencing. An example of this are hackathons or ideathons, where data scientists, programmers and citizens develop functional prototypes that help manage the crisis.

As a result of these spaces, different collaborative developments have emerged, such as maps with nearby health centers, visualizations with infection zones, applications that integrate an alarm system with needs to be covered, or shift management systems that help businesses optimize their services, among many data analysis developments in the current context to address, understand and mitigate the pandemic and, in turn, assume a new normality.

Governments are faced with the pressing need to continue on the path of opening data and promoting co-creation mechanisms in times of crisis.

The authors: Juan Martín Vila, professor at the Austral University and Director of Open Government of the City of Buenos Aires, and Federico Morandini, director of Open Government of the City of Mendoza