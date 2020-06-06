Wild, wild and spontaneous is the title of the cycle of free online meetings that La Casa Encendida proposes from June 1 to 15. They are talks with five experts who want to contribute to changing citizens’ perception of so-called “weeds”. This is how the La Casa Encendida press release reads and I found it a very interesting starting point for reflection because it talks about how the borders, so clear and diaphanous before, are blurring between vegetables and cities.

It is true that the decrease in human presence in the streets, the cessation of clearing work by municipal cleaning services and the spring rains have led to an unusual growth of spontaneous flora on sidewalks, open fields, tree pits, sewers and interblock spaces in city neighborhoods. This adventitious vegetation has positive effects such as increasing the biodiversity in the city, enriching its landscape and attracting pollinating insects. The entrance to Phase 0 of the confinement has meant that this vegetation has been disappearing again by human presence, as well as by the return to normality of municipal cleaning services. And La Casa Encendida wonders, and asks us: Was it necessary?

The first meeting was held on June 1, in which the work of artists who have resorted to the resilience and beauty of the chaos of wild flora to express themselves was unveiled. As the program reads, observing the vegetation through an artistic gaze can be a powerful channel through which to move towards ecological awareness. The example of these artists served both speakers and participants to reflect on the natural processes that cities try to hide.

Next Monday, June 8, the second meeting is organized under the suggestive title of Del alcorque al bancorque y shooting because I plant you. This time the focus will be on neighborhood gardening as one of the levers of change to move towards another type of gardening, less traditional and with greater biodiversity on the sidewalks. On this day, the pulse of the practices in Madrid will be taken and experiences of management of spontaneous urban flora in various European cities will be shared.

The participants of the conference are invited to photograph the spontaneous flora of the streets

In Tours, the small French city where I live, there is a lot of activity in this regard. The mayor’s office launched the A flor de pavement project years ago, which invites citizens to literally create green spaces at the front door, raising the tiles on the sidewalk. The consistory is in charge of digging the hole, covering it with earth and providing the first seeds. The citizen is responsible after the maintenance of the small flower bed. We talk about all of this in the article Slow Flowers: at home and on the sidewalk.

And more recently, the disinterested initiative of a few citizens has also created in my city a group of gardeners who are dedicated to occupying abandoned flower beds in public gardens to plant food and thus combat food insecurity. We talk about those masked gardeners who have invaded my city in the article Citizen: grow your food … in the public park.

And returning to the programming of La Casa Encendida, the last session of the cycle, scheduled for June 15, launches a challenge for the participants of the conference. They will have to track the streets of their neighborhoods during their de-escalation walks to create a common herbarium. You are invited to photograph the spontaneous flora of the streets to search among all the most resilient flora, the one that grows in places least conducive to taking root, those plants that can be found in spaces such as tree pits, curbs, cracks in the sidewalks, near the sewers, in a gazebo or between the bricks of a facade. This invented herbarium will be the tool with which the landscape expert J. Ramón Gómez Fernández will discover on the last day of the workshop the true identity of the spontaneous urban flora of the neighborhoods.

I find it fascinating to spend time observing and contemplating these supposed “weeds” that seemed, until relatively recently, to hinder the exponential growth of the city, understood as asphalt and cement, but which today deserve all the prominence. And that suddenly we start to observe, document, value and even protect all plant life, however insignificant and tiny it may seem. During confinement, a similar networking initiative emerged. Several applications proposed a collaborative count of “wild” fauna and flora that could be observed simply from our windows. This initiative was explained to us by Pilar Sampietro in the Green article from my window. Hopefully the city will learn to give more and better space to green, however ridiculous and small it may be.