Citibank plans to implement cryptocurrency custody and trading services

Citibank, one of the oldest banks in the US, is considering introducing cryptocurrency financing, custody and trading services. The banking giant’s currency chief Itay Tuchman released this news today, noting that the bank has received an influx of requests from its clients to introduce Bitcoin (BTC) services. The bank reportedly plans to take sufficient time to create a product that is attractive to its clients and complies with regulations.

According to Tuchman, the bank has multiple angles through which it can approach crypto integration. As such, you are weighing the option to see how you can best serve your customers. He added that the bank does not intend to dive into cryptocurrencies through a proprietary trading approach, a strategy that banks trade their funds for more profit.

Despite the bank taking a slow and cautious approach towards crypto service integration, Tuchman said he is not afraid of missing out (FOMO) due to two factors. The first is that Citi believes that cryptocurrencies are here to stay and the second is that the bank believes that the market is still in its early stages. He added that the bank does not consider joining the cryptocurrency bandwagon as a sprint race as it believes there is more than enough room to accommodate everyone.

BTC continues to receive more attention from banks

This news comes after NYDIG revealed that hundreds of US banks will start offering crypto services in the coming months. The crypto custodial firm revealed that it had partnered with Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) on a deal that would leverage the FIS Digital One Mobile solution to help banks seamlessly provide BTC services through an intuitive platform. While companies have only secured deals with small banks at this time, they are in talks with major financial institutions to bring them into the program.

While this is the first time that Citi has revealed its plans, regarding the adoption of BTC, the bank has been bullish on the coin for a while. For example, the bank released a report in March this year, saying that BTC is at a tipping point and that it could become the currency of choice for world trade.

According to the bank’s analysts, BTC could achieve this due to its features, including a borderless and decentralized design, lack of exchange rate exposure, fast and cheaper money transfers, secure payment channels, and traceability.