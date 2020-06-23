It is no secret to anyone that in the midst of this health crisis, health and hospital personnel have positioned themselves as the great heroes.

The qualification falls short if we consider that day by day, doctors, nurses, operational and administrative personnel risk their lives to save the lives of thousands of patients suffering from the health problems associated with COVID-19.

Although it is a reality that governments, non-profit organizations and various companies have launched programs to deliver supplies that guarantee the safety of these health professionals, the reality is that help seems not to be enough.

Hand in Hand to overcome contingency

With this in mind, Citibanamex, Banco de México, joins the CADENA civil association, to launch the “Mano a Mano” initiative, which seeks to provide protective equipment to doctors, nurses and hospital support personnel who They are on the front line of fighting this epidemic.

In this way, the initiative promises the delivery of a total of 12 thousand protection kits for doctors and nurses, as well as for hospital support personnel, for at least one month.

This aid will consider a network of 500 hospitals nationwide, where each kit delivered includes, in the case of medical personnel: 2 Tyvek suits, googles, 3 N95 face masks, 1 mask, 1 glove box, mouth covers, waste bags and disinfectant spray.

Regarding the kits that are expected to be delivered to hospital support personnel, 28 three-layer mouth covers, 1 glove box, disinfectant spray and soap are considered.

The proposal invites all people to participate, who can make their contribution through this link located on the CHAIN ​​page or through the account:

Citibanamex account: 189458, Branch: 7009

CLABE: 002 180 700 901 894 588

Committee for Aid to Disasters and National Emergencies, A.C.

Reference: Citibanamex kits.

