Citi plans to join cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies are no longer a kind of invention, but have gone from total apathy to an unusual interest in the main financial institutions in the United States. This has echoed through the ranks ofCitigroup that plans to offer its clients the negotiation, custody and financing of the same.

Citigroup is considering the launch of cryptocurrency services amid a surge in customer interestAmong which could find trading, custody and financing are under consideration, according to a Financial Times report, quoting Itay Tuchman, Citi’s global head of foreign exchange.

This is because there was a “very rapid” rise in interest from customers, Tuchman told the newspaper. Do not hinder, Citi would not rush to make decisions about the cryptocurrency marketadded the firm’s global director of foreign exchange.

The US banking giant would be following several of its competitors in the development of encryption services.

Yesterday, Goldman sachs confirmed that it was offering investors access to bitcoin derivatives, buying and selling bitcoin futures in block trades.

Others like BNY Mellon and Deutsche Bank have also entered the space, or have plans to do so soon.

