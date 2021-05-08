Citi Just Realized It Can’t Beat Bitcoin, Considers Joining Instead

Compartir

American financial services firm Citi is considering offering Bitcoin services after a flood of interest from its clients. The firm is one of many banks that has gotten used to cryptocurrencies in recent times.

Although Citi has only shown interest at this time, a new Fidelity-backed custody initiative could soon see hundreds of US banks offering Bitcoin services. And quite significantly from an adoption standpoint, not just for institutional players or high-net-worth individuals.

Citi ready for a Bitcoin blast

Citi’s global currency director Itay Tuchman said the company is thinking about entering the Bitcoin market. Despite crypto’s shaky reputation, growing interest in Bitcoin from asset managers and hedge funds has forced Citi to consider the move.

“We shouldn’t do anything that is not safe and sound. We will come in when we are confident that we can build something that benefits customers and that regulators can support. “

Tuchman said no decision had been made on whether to offer encryption services. However, trading, custody and financing options were being considered for clients.

“There are different options from our perspective and we are considering where we can best serve customers. This will not be a prop-swapping effort. “

Prop-trading, or trading on your own account, refers to a finance company that trades its own funds for direct profit rather than earning a commission by trading on behalf of its clients.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, a leaked Citi report showed a senior analyst giving a Bitcoin price prediction of $ 318k for December 2021. CitiFX Technicals Global Head Tom Fitzpatrick wrote:

“The entire existence of bitcoin has been characterized by unthinkable rallies followed by painful corrections, the kind of pattern that sustains a long-term trend.” He asked: “Are we on the cusp of another similar structural development?”

Banks are changing their minds

Lately, several large US banking groups have announced that they are working on introducing encryption services due to customer demand. This includes BNY Mellon, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.

But thanks to the crypto custody firm NYDIG, clients of some US banks will soon be able to buy, hold, and sell Bitcoin through their existing accounts.

NYDIG Director of Banking Solutions Patrick Sells said the discussion with the big onboarding players is still ongoing at this time. But hundreds of smaller banks have already signed up for the program.

“What we are doing is making it easier for Americans and corporations to buy bitcoins through their existing banking relationships. If I’m using my mobile app to do all of my banking, I now have the ability to buy, sell, and hold bitcoins. “

NYDIG is a subsidiary of Stone Ridge Asset Managers, which has partnered with Fidelity National Information Services to offer the service.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com