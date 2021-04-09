Citi Field reopened doors with reduced flow of Mets fans and few salespeople

After months of being closed, after the end of the 2019 baseball season and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that alarmingly impacted Queens County, This Thursday the big day finally arrived that Mets team fans, What Nilda montesThey were looking forward to it.

Citi Field Stadium, which since last February began to be used as a COVID-19 vaccination ‘mega center’, reopened its doors for baseball lovers, who began to arrive early to witness the game between the Mets and the Marlins.

The joy was more than evident, the hugs between friends were everywhere, the Mets shirts and caps reigned, and there were those who arrived with beer in hand in plastic cups to “warm the throat” before entering, but it was very clear for the spectators, that the things have changed.

“I was dying to get back to the stadium. Today is a very happy day for me and my family, because we come to support the Mets and there is a feeling of happiness, “he said. Nilda, who came to Citi Field wearing the emblems of her team, accompanied by her husband, her daughter and other members of her family who love the hot ball.

But in the midst of her joy to return to the stadium, Nilda, with a Mets mask, like the rest of the assistants who arrived at Citi Field It was clear to him that from now on there are new rules in that area that have to be followed to the letter.

And it is that according to the regulations issued by the Governor Andrew Cuomo about the reopening of sports spaces, as well as the regulations of the Mets team, all the fans who went to support their team, had to go through temperature controls, show a negative test of COVID-19 taken in the last 72 hours or present the complete vaccination certificate.

And despite the fact that the Mets’ home reopened with great fanfare, the 42,000 chairs estimated to be at Citi Field, could only be used about 8,384, since the order is that these enclosures cannot operate with capacity greater than 20%.

“That makes me feel calmer, because I think that way we can be distanced from others, and although one would like there to be a greater number of fans who can come, with whom we are, we are going to make enough noise and we are going to show that we are coming back from hell. what has been all this thing with the coronavirus, “said the Colombian Julio Lizarazo, as he stood in line to get in and had his temperature taken.

Nilda Montes, Mets fan, with her husband and daughter

The Puerto Rican Mercedes Perez, With a white mask and signs of his favorite team, he also sported the blue and orange colors of the Mets and screamed that he was more than happy to be able to return to the sports temple.

“This is a very great emotion. Knowing that after so long we are able to return here has a lot of meaning and I feel safe and calm, “said the fan, who presented the COVID document they demanded at the entrance.

They don’t make ‘their august’

And although area workers like Rose of jesus, who claims to have more than 25 years dedicated to the street sale of tamales, waters, sodas, soft drinks and chocolate, hoped to make their August with the first day of the return of the Mets home, that was not the case.

“I have already sold something, but there are not many people and I do not know if I have to get a permit or something to be here now,” said the Mexican mother, who said that she had not been bothered at any time by the police.

“We are going to see how it goes when people go out, to see if we can sell something, because things have been very difficult, not even where I always do, near the mechanics’ workshops, I have been able to sell a lot, but at least there are something for sale, which is better than nothing ”.

Another vendor, who was at the entrance of the stadium with his cooler of water and cold drinks, assured that the spectators of the game were not buying as much as they had expected.

“I think people are still shy, because it is not like on other occasions, when at this hour, with a short time before the game started, I no longer had anything to sell. Let’s wait and see what happens as the days go by ”, said the young Dominican.

CitiField reopening

Juan Charlie, who was selling Mets masks, agreed with his colleagues, and assured that the reduced influx of spectators affected them a lot on the reopening day, and assured that perhaps a provision issued by the Mets, which urged their fans not to using cash in any transaction at Citi Field may have been the cause of poor sales.

“Surely many do not bring cash so that is what the Mets are asking them to avoid generating risks of contagion, but that measure is hard for us, and that is why I also believe that many teammates did not even show up here today”, the worker said, showing that on the entire site there were fewer than five salespeople visible. “Or some may be afraid to come for the police.”

Safety is priority

Steve Cohen, owner, president and CEO of the Mets, was pleased with the start of the season at Citi Field and warned that the team will make it a priority not only that wins come but that spectators are safe.

“We are really excited about the season ahead and welcoming the best of baseball fans back safely to Citi Field,” Cohen said.

“We thank Governor Cuomo and the State Department of Health for their efforts in this important step in New York’s recovery from COVID and look forward to continuing to work with them as capacity restrictions and testing requirements are eased in the coming years. months, to allow as many fans as possible to have a good time with us, ”he added.

Rosa de Jesús was selling little at the reopening of CitiField

Train 7, which in other times used to be full of “Metcitos” who went to Flushing Park to accompany their team, this time it did not look as orange and blue as on other occasions, but as one of the fans who traveled from Manhattan to there to be before 1:10 pm when the game started: “when the house opens, life comes back, and in New York life is back step by step.”

Capacity data:

42,000 chairs are estimated to be in Citi Field 8,384 can only be used 20% of capacity is the order for sports venues to operate now

Rules for attending games at Citi Field: