Citi Brasil defined three pillars to act in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic: employees, customers and the community. As a global bank, Citi was prepared for Covid-19 even before the WHO (World Health Organization) declared a pandemic. At the end of February, after receiving news from units in Asia, the bank anticipated and today it has 98% of employees working in the home office system in the country, without prejudice to operations.

In this challenging period, employees and their families have access to an exclusive medical and emotional call center service that can be done by email, phone or video call. Globally, the bank will help employees directly impacted by the pandemic, with a financial contribution to more than 75 thousand professionals allocated worldwide.

In the customer support pillar, Citi Brasil participated in the granting of a credit line, in the amount of R $ 154.8 million, to the manufacturer of pulmonary ventilators Intermed, a Brazilian medical technology company that will be responsible for the production of 4,800 respirators. The production of the equipment was requested by the Ministry of Health and the banks ABC, Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Daycoval, Itaú Unibanco, Safra, Santander and Banco Votorantim also participated in this operation.

“For Citi, it is an immense pride to work with the Government and other institutions to together overcome this pandemic,” said Marcelo Marangon, president of Citi Brasil.

To help the community, Citi donated masks to health professionals at Hospital das Clínicas, one of the main responsible for SUS care in the city of São Paulo, and to Ipiranga Hospital, which is part of the network for screening patients with suspected Covid-19 created by the state government and the city of São Paulo. The financial institution also donated tablets to the Hospital das Clínicas that will be used by inpatients in isolation and who will be able to contact their families.

Citi Brasil professionals got together and, through the association of employees, raised funds to donate more than 10,000 basic food baskets to needy communities in the greater São Paulo in partnership with the NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) Gerando Falcões. The NGO works in the areas of sports and culture for children and adolescents, and professional qualification for young people and adults.

Citi Global

Throughout the world, Citi, through the Citi Foundation, the bank’s social investment arm, has carried out numerous actions and devoted resources to combat Covid-19. More than $ 65 million has been earmarked to support community aid efforts worldwide, including nearly $ 36 million in contributions and almost $ 30 million in grants from the Citi Foundation, with the goal of providing immediate help to helpers on the ahead and the populations of the communities most affected by the pandemic.

The bank is also supporting long-term investments in programs focused on economic recovery and financial stability. “Citi colleagues and businesses around the world have mobilized individually and collectively to help those most affected by this global pandemic,” said Michael Corbat, Citi CEO. “These are our values ​​in action, and we will continue to complement our business activities with our philanthropy to support our communities in every way possible.”

The bank globally launched an employee donation campaign, called Double the Good, in which for every $ 1 donated by a Citi employee in support of emergency aid for Covid-19, the bank will donate $ 1 to a selected organization in each of the regions in which it operates. In Brazil, donations will go to the International Organization for Migration in Latin America.

Website: https://corporateportal.brazil.citibank.com/index.htm

See too:

