Citi today announced the issuance of the company’s first green reference bond, denominated in dollars, further reinforcing its commitment to environmental financing and the green bond market. This title follows Citi’s inaugural benchmark, denominated in euro, issued in January 2019.

An amount equivalent to the net revenue from that green bond will finance renewable energy, sustainable transport, water quality and conservation, energy efficiency and green building projects, as outlined in the environmental eligibility criteria described in the Citi Green Bond Framework.

In the deal, which was priced on May 7, 2020, Citi issued $ 1.5 billion in four years, with no call option, three fixed and floating rate notes. The transaction marks Citigroup Inc.’s second green bond offering in a public benchmark format.

“With our second referral transaction and the first dollar offering, Citi continues to demonstrate its leadership in the green bond market, meeting increasing investor demand for sustainable financial products worldwide,” said Michael Verdeschi, Citi treasurer.

Citi has undertaken a 10-year commitment to finance and facilitate $ 100 billion in activities that provide environmental benefits and reduce the impacts of climate change, starting in 2014. Citi exceeded this goal in 2019 (four years ahead of schedule) and continues to partner with its customers to finance climate solutions and reduce climate risk. In addition, Citi has been a leader in climate assessment and disclosure, in alignment with the Task Force on climate-related financial disclosure recommendations, and has signaled its commitment to making the transition to a sustainable low-carbon economy as the first signatory of the United States of Principles for a responsible bank. Citi released its 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report in April 2020, detailing its performance in several priority ESG areas.

“Citi’s first green US dollar bond is another milestone in our commitment to sustainable financing,” said Val Smith, director of sustainability at Citi. “We remain focused on developing innovative products and solutions that accelerate green financing, anticipate customer demand and help drive sustainable growth.”

The consultancy Sustainalytics has reviewed Citi’s Green Titles Framework and confirmed in its second-party Opinion that it is in line with Citi’s overall sustainability objectives and the ICMA Green Titles Principles. Following the inaugural issuance of green bonds in January 2019, Citi also issued its first Citi Green Bond Report in September 2019, detailing the allocation and impact of Citi Green Bond resources.

