Bogotá, May 5 . .- The new case of the Colombian Army espionage against at least 130 citizens continues to emerge, this time on account of the summons to interrogation by the Prosecutor General Nicacio Martínez, commander of the institution during the months of the computer operation.

According to an investigation published by the magazine Semana, Army intelligence units spied on journalists, politicians, human rights defenders, trade unionists and even generals and members of the Government between February and December 2019.

The details of the complaint raised multiple voices of rejection and requests to the Government to explain who gave the order for the follow-ups and punish those responsible, who according to public opinion are at the top of the military leadership.

“It is an illegal espionage operation, but it is also ordered and carried out from the top of the Army’s intelligence,” senator from the opposition Alianza Verde party, Antonio Sanguino, one of the names that appears in computer monitoring, told Efe.

CALL FOR INTERROGATION

Due to denouncement of Semana, the Attorney General’s Office announced on Monday that he will summon General Martínez, commander of the Army between 2018 and 2019, for questioning.

“Retired General Nicacio Martínez, who was commander of the National Army at the time of the facts, was summoned for questioning,” Attorney General Francisco Barbosa said last night in a statement read to the press.

The call for questioning Martínez, who went into retirement alleging “family reasons” after twelve months of an administration marked by constant allegations of alleged lack of commitment to human rights, is not the first decision of the authorities regarding the espionage case. .

Last Friday, hours before Semana made the investigation public, Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo announced the withdrawal of the Army from eleven officers and the voluntary withdrawal of a general, which far from settling the controversy fueled it because it gave the feeling that only measures were taken due to the pressure of the complaint.

MARTÍNEZ DEFENDS HIMSELF

In a statement published by his lawyer, Jaime Granados, Martínez said that he has never given an order to “follow up, intercept, make lists or carry out intelligence operations against journalists, politicians, magistrates, members of the high government or any other person representing a institution of the state “.

He also assured that he does not know if the facts reported have happened at another level in a hidden way and that if he had known it, he would have been the first to report it.

“The only thing I am sure of is that if any act in this sense was committed, it was not carried out by the Army as an institution, much less endorsed by its commander,” he said.

Martínez also stated that if the authorities have initiated investigations into Semana’s complaint, “this corresponds to the duty of a democratic State”, although he said that “these investigations were opened based on the magazine’s publications and not on evidence that accredits “That what is said is true.

DEMAND MORE EXPLANATIONS

The new espionage plot was dismissed as “inadmissible” by Colombian President Iván Duque, who, amid voices dissatisfied with the actions of justice in this new case, promised punishment for those involved.

However, the government’s response does not end up satisfying the “profiles”, mainly the press, which does not want pre-made responses but concrete actions.

“We demand that the justice system reveal who are the people behind these orders so that the motives can be known and what they planned to do with that information,” Óscar Parra, director of Routes of Conflict, an alternative media on the armed conflict that appears between the profiles.

According to the journalist, “the fact that some soldiers are asked to be discharged”, as happened on Friday, seems to them an advance, but added that “it is tremendously insufficient.”

“We believe that this should not happen again, every now and then there is some kind of state establishment in a scandal like these. It is time for this to stop and for any type of profiling against people they consider to be enemies of the state to be suspended “Parra added without referring to the Martinez case.

REJECTION OF RECURRING PRACTICES

Due to the seriousness of the complaints, journalists’ associations and even international organizations demand that the government stop using the intelligence to spy on communicators and ordinary citizens and rather use these resources against criminals and groups outside the law.

In the past, the Colombian Police and Armed Forces, with the help of the United States and other countries, developed powerful intelligence services to combat guerrilla and drug trafficking groups, but later fell into the temptation to use that ability to spy on the opposition.

In 2009, the same magazine Semana denounced that officials from the disappeared Administrative Security Department (DAS) intercepted calls from magistrates, journalists and opposition leaders during the Álvaro Uribe government, which sparked a political earthquake that led some of those involved to the jail.

Later, in 2014, Semana brought to light the “Operation Andromeda” with which members of military intelligence spied on government negotiators in peace talks with the FARC, left-wing politicians and journalists.

Earlier this year, the same magazine revealed that members of the military intelligence illegally used equipment donated by US intelligence agencies for “illegal purposes” to track journalists and opponents.

“We believe that it is a systematic question, we believe that in the past several of those involved have left (from the institutions involved), but you never know if there is a high-level person involved in this,” Parra concluded.

