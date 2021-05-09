Cissokho defeats Conway and is the new WBA intercontinental super welterweight champion

Souleymane Cissokho defeats Conway in Dallas. Photo: Matchroom Boxing

In one of three title fights on the night’s main card the Canelo vs. Saunders, held at the Dallas Cowboys stadium, AT&T, in Arlington (Dallas), Texas, French contender Souleymane Cissokho (13-0, 8 KOs) defeated, by a 10-round split decision, the British, Kieron Conway (16-2-1, 3 KOs).

In this way, the French boxer snatched the WBA intercontinental super welterweight title from him to the joy of his followers.

The brand new undefeated champion is also an Olympic medalist. On the evening of tonight, he controlled most of the action, with a refined boxing, based on a successful jab and refined counterattacks in the middle and long distance, which allowed him to win in front of the judges.

Conway had his moments, especially in the ninth round, when he brought down Cissokho with an accurate blow, although he did not manage to finish the fight, allowing his rival to recover to end the fight with strength and take the victory on the scorecards with a split decision. , 97-92 for Conway, and 96-93 and 95-94 for Cissokho.