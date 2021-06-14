Cisneros defeats Majadahonda (7-24) and achieves his first Iberdrola Rugby League title

06/14/2021 at 5:12 PM CEST

Sport.es

The unprecedented end of the Iberdrola Rugby League 2020-21 hosted by the Archpriest Valley crowned the Complutense Cisneros, which overcame 7-24 to the Majadahonda Rugby Club in the last Madrid derby of the season. The visiting team withstood the moments of pressure better in their own field and perfectly read their options when attacking the last meters, two of the keys that make the schoolboys for the first time in Spanish rugby champions XV.

It was Majadahonda who had the first dangerous internship in the opposite zone of twenty-two, during a remarkable initial minutes, but after a good series of phases of the Rhinas a few meters from the mark, Cisneros managed to shake off this dominance by forcing a vital punishment stroke for retained, in charge of Olivia Fresneda, and later crossing the midfield. Immediately afterwards, the Azul-azul accumulated several slow advances, but continuous and incisive, on the right flank, getting closer and closer to the test, a prize that would achieve Iciar Well after a brilliant exit from ruck with tackle evasion included, something we would not see for the last time from the heel.

The frenzied first 20 minutes, marked by high effectiveness in ball transmissions and few losses that came after magnificent defensive actions rather than hand errors, were relieved by sequences of greater delay in the collective game. A section of local control eventually arrived within this tense calm, but a couple of inaccuracies prevented the majariego test from arriving, which touched Maria Garcia before the also international Maria calvo give the reply to Cisneros. The versatile Valencian third line did not fail after Alba Vinuesa penetrate the defensive line and unload successfully for his companion in continuity. The two rehearsal transformations and the magnificent visiting defense in the final minutes of the first half made the 0-14 reign at halftime.

The game at the foot was an important battle for the future of the meeting. Yes OK Cristina Lopez helped the Rhinas take a lot of pressure off at certain times, Marina Bravo played a very prominent role in this facet, hitting the right ball when deciding to kick and executing such action, something where he also Inés Bueso-Inchausti had its share of merit. This circumstance allowed the collegiate team to react quickly to local stakes as soon as they returned from the changing rooms. The centers Maria Marin Y Cecilia Huarte, as well as Macarena del Valle, they had several promising internships for the northern Madrid team, but their rival resisted, turned the tables on the game and Inma Bargues added a new test to endorse the great visitor performance.

With the momentary 0-19, Cisneros did not lose concentration or intensity and continued grating at a high level both in contact and in decision-making. It was based on claw and pride, as well as the leadership of several players hardened in a thousand battles, such as Rachel Santiago or Marta Estellés among others, the way in which Majadahonda continued to believe in the comeback. The technical actions were not always precise, but the local ones managed to chain several advances that brought a lot of confidence to the team. Thus the rehearsal (of punishment) finally arrived, closing the gap.

However, again Marina Bravo, Ana Vila, Elena Amo, Paula Gil and company took a step forward and responded with a lot of cool head to the burden imposed on the contrary, to the point that the visiting team did not lock themselves in their field for too long and had several more attacks, with one of them arriving the sentence of Iciar Well (mark traced to his first essay), bruised as well as happy after 80 minutes, as they concluded with the 7-24 which made Complutense Cisneros the just winner.

At the conclusion of the match, the awards ceremony took place with the participation of Mariola rus, Vice President of Women’s Rugby of the Spanish Rugby Federation, Mariola Arraiza placeholder image, member of FERugby and in turn president of the organizing club (and local) of the final, and Andrea Sanchez, representative of Iberdrola, a company that once again was present at a large oval event, demonstrating its enormous commitment and support to rugby and the sport practiced by women.

Marina Bravo was the one who finally took, after a very complete performance, the MVP Iberdrola award for best player in the final, an award that undoubtedly had a large number of candidates.

For his part, CR Majadahonda not only did she collect her more than meritorious trophy as Honor Division runners-up, but her behavior and recognition of the winning team was exemplary from the final whistle to the end of the day. At the sporting level, although they did not complete their best game, they did not give up at any time and we are convinced that they will continue to fight for the title for many years to come.