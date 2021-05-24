Cisco places its new Umbrella cloud at Interxion | News | Infrastructures

Cisco has announced the availability of a new global cloud data center in Madrid. Fully operational and located at Interxion, will serve Cisco Umbrella customers in Spain and Portugal. Cisco Umbrella is a native cloud security service that operates on Cisco’s global architecture, protecting more than 24,000 customers worldwide from malware. The new facility provides agile, high-capacity and highly secure access closer to users, including large Spanish companies from different sectors such as banking, utilities and private security.

The rapid evolution towards remote work has increased demand for cloud-based security platforms. Cisco Umbrella includes DNS security, secure web gateway, firewall, and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) functionality, extending protection to devices, remote users and distributed locations anywhere.

With a total threat detection rate of 96.39%, Cisco Umbrella resolves more than 620,000 million DNS requests per day, and about two-thirds of customers have reduced their malware infections by 75% or more.

Cisco hosts its Umbrella cloud security clients at Interxion Intelligent routing and peering

The Interxion data center complex in Madrid – where the new Cisco Umbrella cloud is located – was selected for its transit and peering options. There are more than 70 operators, IPS and CDNs in the same facilities. Cisco Umbrella interconnects with more than 1,000 partners such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Box to reduce latency and improve performance between Cisco customers and their networks.

Additionally, Umbrella’s hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure uses Anycast routing to intelligently direct traffic to the nearest data center, automatically bypassing degraded or unavailable links and eliminating the need for clients to manage load balancers, configuration files, or routing policies. This innovative approach optimizes network performance by reducing the number of ‘hops’ by up to 33%, and latency by up to 73%.

Umbrella is a key component of Cisco’s Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offering. As they move toward SASE, many customers are leveraging Umbrella to integrate security functions into a single native cloud service. Cisco Umbrella enables organizations of all sizes to protect their users wherever they work, leveraging Umbrella’s global cloud architecture for greater flexibility, agility, reliability, and performance.

Carrier-neutral and eco-responsible

The Cisco Umbrella data centers -including the new facility in Madrid- They are strategically located near the main Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) to offer faster service. These data centers are carrier-neutral, and are selected exclusively on the basis of their ability to provide the best quality connections and services to the geographic areas served.

All Cisco Umbrella Data Centers meet or exceed the standards of common security regulations, such as ISO27001 / SOC2 and GDPR. Additionally, facilities in Europe operate more eco-responsibly, using 99% renewable energy to power Cisco Umbrella’s global cloud architecture. The new data center in Madrid uses 100% renewable energy and is certified LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold for sustainability.

“The security of an organization is only as efficient as the global network architecture on which it operates. Choosing a provider with a trustworthy and high-performance cloud architecture is of vital importance ”, says Ángel Ortiz, director of Cyber-Security at Cisco Spain. “The new Umbrella data center in Madrid will not only protect Spanish customers from cyber threats, but will also improve their network performance to allow easy adoption of the SASE model.”