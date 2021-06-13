Cisco Introduces New Webex Suite | News | Communications

Cisco introduces the new Webex Suite.

As work evolves towards a hybrid model, organizations demand flexible, inclusive and customizable collaboration solutions. To respond to these demands, Cisco Spain has presented the new Webex Suite, with important innovations that facilitate work activity and inclusive hybrid events, providing higher levels of flexibility and customization for everyone.

With 98% of meetings predictably including at least one remote participant, this mixed working mode – which combines remote and face-to-face interactions – implies changes in work culture, technology and participation in activities and events. This requires evolving beyond basic collaboration tools and the traditional conference room.

“Hybrid does not only mean where you work from,” he highlights Michel Rodríguez, Director of Collaboration at Cisco Spain. “It’s about providing better experiences for workers anywhere; to eliminate complexity; to build a more empathetic culture that cares for well-being; and that it is inclusive, without discriminating by distance, language or condition ”.

Since September 2020, Cisco Webex has incorporated more than 800 new features and devices. Recently announced new features include:

•Higher value. The new Webex Suite is the industry’s first hybrid work platform to combine meetings, calls, messages, surveys, and events in one offering, priced up to 40% lower than solutions purchased ‘on demand’. Identity and logo Webex have been reinvented to reflect the value that this solution brings to the marketplace, to organizations, and to individuals.

• Events from start to finish: a complete platform to carry out and manage hybrid events. When the Partner acquisition by Cisco, organizations will be able to offer the experience with the most comprehensive capabilities in the industry to host a face-to-face, virtual or hybrid event at scale.

The Webex identity and logo have been reinvented.

• Tools for interaction with the audience. The surveys, contests, questions and answers -among other functionalities- of Slido constitute the first solution for interaction with the audience in the sector that is integrated into all Collaboration experiences. Surveys are now available in Webex Meetings, and will be available in Webex Events soon.

• Audio intelligence. Completing Webex’s speech-enhancing and denoising capabilities, the new My Voice Only voice optimization functionality for remote and shared workspaces removes background noise – including human conversations – to focus solely on speech. keynote speaker. It will be available globally in August 2021.

• Camera intelligence. People Focus, announced earlier this year, will be coming to Webex in 2021. Based on Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, People Focus enables the individual reframing of interlocutors spread across the meeting room, making it easier for remote participants to feel more connected and all meeting attendees can pick up on body language, facial expressions and much more.

• Next-generation devices. Webex Desk is a powerful all-in-one Collaboration device designed for both the office and home desktop. Immersive collaboration experiences will also be available with modern touch interactions through RoomOS, connecting workflows with greater transparency. For its part, the Webex Assistant Skills platform opens a universe of customizations through voice to integrate more controls, content and applications for Webex devices.

•Safe experiences. Real-time Data Loss Prevention (DLP) for Webex – which automatically blocks and removes sensitive information – will be available in the messaging feature, thus prohibiting users from posting classified content rather than editing or deleting it. after posting. Additionally, European Webex customers will be able to host and process your content within the EU. Webex users will also benefit from strong end-to-end encryption options, including identity verification integration. Thus, customers will not have to choose between ease of use and security, they will get both.

• Translation and transcription of meetings. This Webex functionality is extended to include 11 new source languages ​​in addition to English: German, Chinese, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Polish, Hindi, Dutch and Spanish, which will be translated in real time to more than 100 languages ​​(availability in August).

“To succeed in the era of hybrid work, organizations need solutions that are flexible, inclusive, caring, secure and easily managed by the IT department. The more than 800 Webex innovations offer the most complete meeting, call, message and event management solution for hybrid work on the market, guaranteeing the participation of all workers ”, concludes Rodríguez.