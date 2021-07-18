Cisco extends its Digitize program until 2024 | News | Connectivity

Cisco has announced the renewal in Spain of its program Country Digital Acceleration (CDA). The goal is to help accelerate digitization across the country by supporting strategic recovery measures from the pandemic and promoting an inclusive future for all. Ad extends the current ‘Digitize’ program -presented in March 2019- until 2024.

The first phase of CDA has focused on large-scale digitization initiatives for all industries and sectors, developed in the company’s Co-Innovation Center in Barcelona and in the open innovation association Sevilla Futura, or promoted through investment direct in specific pilot projects.

Some notable achievements have been: the deployment of a hybrid educational platform in collaboration with the Ministry of Education; help to Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) solve a number of key collaboration and sustainability challenges; contribute to evolution of the IFEMA network to WiFi-6; leverage Artificial Intelligence in collaboration with Intel to accelerate the diagnosis ofCovid-19 through remote healthcare; and the research on network slicing in 5G networks with Telefónica and the University of Vigo. In addition, nearly 100,000 people have been trained in digital skills through the Cisco Networking Academy program, in addition to the 200,000 students previously trained since 2000. This initiative has also focused on qualification of women to reduce the gender gap in ICT and in groups at risk of digital exclusion.

Cisco extends its Digitize program until 2024Renovated areas of interest

Building on the continued success of the first phase, the renewed Digitaliza program for Spain will be closely aligned with the objectives of the plan Spain Digital 2025 and the plan Recovery, Transformation and Resilience of the Government for a digital, sustainable and inclusive recovery. Will focus on six key pillars: Digital Health; Digital Education; Digital Government; Digital SMEs and the Future of Hybrid Work; Reduction of the Digital Divide; and Sustainability through Technology.

Investing in key technologies such as 5G / Wi-Fi 6, IoT, artificial intelligence, cloud and next-generation networks, the CDA program will run until 2024 covering multiple economic sectors and social challenges in Spain, from Critical Infrastructures to Public Services, along with strategic activities that include Manufacturing, Energy, FinTech and Smart Tourism.

Cisco also plans to train and qualify 100,000 students, workers and the unemployed.

As part of the program, the company also foresees train and qualify 100,000 students, workers and the unemployed, providing them with digital skills through Cisco Networking Academy courses. As a result, the total number of Spanish students graduating from NetAcad should approach 400,000 by mid-2023.

“Our purpose as a company is to harness the potential of technology to make our communities more prosperous and inclusive. Our work has never been more relevant, as countries and organizations prepare for a post-pandemic future that will bring a host of opportunities, but also new challenges. Through innovation and collaboration, we are confident that this new investment phase of the CDA program in Spain will facilitate an inclusive recovery from the pandemic and foster economic growth, ”he says. Guy Diedrich, Vice President and Head of Global Innovation at Cisco.

“We believe that the government’s digital plans will represent a great advance in the digitization and modernization of the country. To be successful, we need structural innovation, the widespread adoption of the latest technologies, as well as the training of the next generation of workers. We are expanding our Digitaliza program until the beginning of 2024 to help consolidate this very strategic moment for our country ”, he highlights Andreu Vilamitjana, CEO of Cisco Spain.

The Cisco CDA program team collaborates with national, state, and local governments in 40 countries around the world to help accelerate their digital agendas and deliver beneficial services to citizens faster and more efficiently. CDA has more than 900 active or completed projects spanning various verticals in close collaboration with government, industry, and academic institutions.