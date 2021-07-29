Cisco bets on the hybrid model for its employees | News | Market

In Cisco bets on the hybrid work model. While (63%) of its 75,000 employees worldwide came to the office three to five days a week before the pandemic, the 77% now plan to telework three or more days a week.

“In Cisco there is no return to the office as such,” he highlights Francine Katsoudas, Executive Vice President and Director of HR, Policy and Features at Cisco. “The work will not be face-to-face or remote, but hybrid. And it will be based on the demands of employees and their teams, a culture of inclusion and trust and the best experiences of collaboration and innovation through network technologies, Webex and security ”.

In the multinational there were already completely remote workers. Y at the beginning of 2020 the entire company switched to teleworking, adapting more easily to the difficult and uncertain period caused by the pandemic. But since there are no unique needs, the new hybrid work model at Cisco will be flexible, customizable and based on empathy and well-being, promoting physical and mental health.

Cisco is committed to the hybrid model for its employees.New commitments

For the hybrid model to work, Cisco believes that higher levels of trust and transparency between teams and the company. And he is defining what he calls’Collaboration Commitments ”, a set of expectations for individuals, leaders and teams around themes such as responsibility, inclusion and well-being, thus creating the culture necessary for success.

“Leaders will play a key role in creating and maintaining this conscious culture,” continues the head of Cisco. “They will model our hybrid work philosophy, leading with empathy and proximity to their teams. And we are experimenting with new learning methods designed to support this transition. “

Productive and secure collaboration

The hybrid work approach requires secure networking and collaboration technologies. In this sense, the company will promote hybrid work in two ways: enabling a hybrid workforce and transforming spaces. This means providing secure access and collaboration anytime, anywhere, as well as combining network, security, and collaboration to improve health and wellness, security, and efficiency.

The Collaboration platform Cisco Webex has included hundreds of new features in the last 10 months, many designed for more inclusive work. The function People Insights helps set goals to reconcile work and personal life. My Voice Only eliminates background noise. Real-time translations from English and Spanish into 108 languages ​​facilitate activity without geographic or language limits. And gesture recognition allows you to communicate non-verbally without touching the icons.

Spaces and sustainability

Cisco is transforming spaces formerly dedicated to individuals into centers of collaboration – places to meet, connect, and work collectively. “Going to the office should be purposeful, be it once a week or once a month. We will make better use of our offices by transforming them into optimized spaces for teams to connect, collaborate and innovate, ”concludes Katsoudas.

Similarly, inclusive work must be sustainable work. Rethinking the use of space, creating recyclable products and designing energy efficient buildings that reduce polluting emissions is another objective. Cisco already uses 100% renewable energy in several countries around the world and intends to use it for at least 85% of its global consumption in 2022. Also reduce greenhouse gas emissions of scope 1 and 2 by 60% compared to with 2007.

According to the Cisco Workforce of the Future study, nine out of ten Spanish workers (87% on average in EMEAR) demand more flexibility, choosing between remote and face-to-face work and how to manage their hours, even when the offices open again.