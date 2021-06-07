Cisco Announces Its New Cloud Offering | News | Infrastructures

Cisco announces its new cloud offering.

In the last six years, Cisco has made multi-million dollar investments focused on helping clients build cloud strategies complete and secure in five key areas: Continuity, Visibility / Knowledge, Security, Connectivity and Operations.

During the virtual event ‘Future Cloud’ recently held, the company unveiled the evolution of its cloud offering through these pillars, helping organizations connect, protect and automate their environments to offer digital experiences optimized for the hybrid cloud.

“User experience is essential to be successful in the digital world,” he highlights Todd Nightingale, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cloud and Enterprise Networks at Cisco. “We help technology teams to safely deliver the best possible application experience. Only Cisco can provide the hybrid cloud solutions and the observation, insight and automation capabilities necessary to be truly cloud smart. “

News announced

Hybrid cloud operations

•New Cisco UCS X Range. More than 50,000 customers globally use Cisco’s UCS unified computing system in their data centers. Fully integrated with Cisco Intersight, the new UCS X-Series family is the first system of its kind designed for hybrid operations from the cloud and across the clouds. Combining the best of rack and blade models and the UCS X-Fabric, it is built for the versatility of today’s workloads and designed to accommodate the next decade of industry innovation in terms of processors, accelerators and interconnects.

•Intersight Cloud Orchestrator. It provides a simple, low-code automation framework that simplifies complex workflows, helping IT Operations to easily orchestrate infrastructure and workloads and accelerate service delivery.

•Intersight Workload Engine. Powerful platform for modern workloads and native cloud. Built on a base of Kubernetes open source code and Kernel-based Virtual Machines (KVM) using native container virtualization, Intersight Workload Engine is a Cisco operating system for HyperFlex, featuring consistent SaaS management.

• Cisco Service Mesh Manager. A new extension to Intersight Kubernetes Service, it brings deep observability, simplified management with policy-based security, and intuitive visualization of service topologies across Kubernetes clusters on-premises and in the cloud.

• Cisco Cloud ACI. Currently available on AWS and Microsoft Azure, it extends its general availability to Google Cloud in the fall. The common policy and operating model of Cisco Cloud ACI dramatically reduces the cost and complexity of managing hybrid and multicloud deployments.

Visibility and Knowledge

• Integrating ThousandEyes cloud and internet intelligence With the Cisco Catalyst 8000 Edge range for SD-WAN and Cisco Nexus 9000 switches for data centers, the provider provides customers with valuable information on network health and application performance, monitoring campus, branch , the data center and every point on the WAN between the user and the applications.

• Nexus Dashboard Orchestrator It acts as a single console for configuring and managing common policies across multiple on-premises ACI locations and AWS and Microsoft Azure spaces, rolling out to Google Cloud this fall.

• Intersight Cloud Orchestrator. It provides a simple, low-code automation framework that simplifies complex workflows, helping IT Operations to easily orchestrate infrastructure and workloads and accelerate service delivery.

Customer Experience (CX) services for cloud

• CX Business Critical Services for Cloud provide advisory services to design, implement, protect and optimize digital transformations.

•CX Intersight Workload Optimizer Services improve the resource consumption of cloud applications.

• CX Advanced Services for ThousandEyes and SD-WAN offer the best application experience for cloud solutions, providing professional design and integration to reduce project complexity and accelerate transformation.

• Custom Quick Start Solutions provide customized services for end-to-end automation and Infrastructure-as-a-Code (IaaC).