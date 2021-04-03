Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov on June 26 UFC Fight Night Main Fight Plans

Ciry Win | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

After winning his first stellar match in UFC, the French Ciryl Gane would already have defined his next fight, a fight against Alexander Volkov is in the works as the UFC Fight Night main event on June 26.

The match was confirmed by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto the morning of this Saturday.

I win, comes in search of extending his undefeated. The full weight of Factory MMA Paris comes from beating Jairzinho Rozenstruik by unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 20. A victory against Alexander Volkov I could give you a plus in the Top 5 of the ranking.

Volkov, he will seek to extend his winning streak. The Russian is on a two-win streak. In his last fight, he knocked out Alistair Overeem in the stellar of UFC Vegas 18. Alexander is known for being a former champion of M-1 Global and Bellator MMA, as well as their strong exchanges, with 22 victories via the KO / TKO.

UFC Fight Night June 22 will be held in a place to be defined.